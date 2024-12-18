Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Findings showed that most bread brands in Ado-Ekiti, Ile-Ife, Port Harcourt, Yobe, and Lagos contain over 0.05mg/kg of potassium bromate.

This is despite the warning issued by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for bakeries to stop using saccharine and bromate in bread production.

Nigerian federal agency, NAFDAC, warned that those caught would be closed down.

However, the Professional Bakers Association of Nigeria (PBAN) claimed that its members produce safe, quality bread under hygienic conditions.

PBAN challenged NAFDAC to stop issuing warnings, and crackdown on quack bakers.

According to Vanguard, studies showed that excessive intake of potassium bromate can have detrimental effects on human health.

The consumption of bread containing heavy metals, such as mercury, magnesium, and lead, has been associated with various adverse effects.

The effect includes neurological damage, suppression of the immune system, cancer, and behavioural and developmental problems.

Dangers of excessive intake of bromate, others in bread

Researchers lamented that continued exposure to elevated levels of cadmium can lead to lung cancer, pulmonary adenocarcinomas, prostatic lesions, bone complications, kidney dysfunction, and hypertension.

Also, lead, which is non-essential for humans, can adversely affect the nervous, skeletal, circulatory, enzymatic, endocrine, and immune systems.

Others include hindrance of bone development, leading to conditions as rickets, adverse impacts on the nervous system, cardiovascular issues, blood disorders, gastrointestinal problems, kidney impairments, skin-related ailments, and even autism.

The toxicity of potassium bromate poisoning includes pain in the abdomen and vomiting. It also induces cancer and kidney damage.

Aware of the dangers, NAFDAC enforced a ban on the use of potassium bromate in flour milling and baking in 2003.

Researchers lamented that despite this regulation, many bakers continue to use significant amounts of potassium bromate in order to boost production and increase profits.

“Bread sold in markets failing laboratory tests”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that NAFDAC said bread sold in the market is failing laboratory tests.

NAFDAC said the bread failed laboratory tests because producers are using saccharine due to the high cost of sugar.

The NAFDAC Southwest Coordinator, Roseline Ajayi, assured Nigerians that the agency will not compromise its standards.

