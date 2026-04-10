Stakeholders commended the Federal Government and Tantita Security Services for improving pipeline protection and boosting oil production

Experts linked the decline in pipeline vandalism to coordinated surveillance and warned against disrupting the current system

The forum cautioned that unstructured inclusion in pipeline security could weaken operations and expose infrastructure to criminal activity

Forensic experts and civil society stakeholders have commended the federal government and Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited for their joint efforts in improving pipeline protection across the country, linking the collaboration to recent gains in crude oil production and national revenue.

The endorsement followed a two-day National Dialogue on Pipeline Security held in Abuja, where participants reviewed developments in the oil sector and assessed the impact of coordinated surveillance on infrastructure safety.

Stakeholders discuss strategies to protect Nigeria’s oil infrastructure.

Source: Original

Stakeholders link gains to surveillance efforts

The forum, convened by the Forum of Forensic Civil Society Groups in Nigeria in partnership with the Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency, brought together experts, community leaders, and policy stakeholders, Nation reported.

Discussions focused on the role of structured monitoring systems in reducing pipeline vandalism and boosting output.

Participants agreed that Nigeria’s oil pipelines remain critical to the economy. They noted that improved protection has supported revenue growth and strengthened the government’s capacity to meet public obligations.

“The dialogue observed that recent improvements in crude oil production levels and the relative decline in pipeline vandalism are closely tied to more coordinated and structured surveillance frameworks. These gains, participants agreed, must be preserved and strengthened rather than subjected to disruptive experimentation,” the communique by Dr. Opialu Fabian said.

Stakeholders commended the Federal Government and Tantita Security Services for improving pipeline protection.

Source: Original

Warnings against fragmented security framework

Concerns were raised over proposals to decentralise pipeline surveillance arrangements. Stakeholders warned that introducing uncoordinated actors could weaken accountability and create loopholes for criminal activity.

“The Forum expressed concern over increasing calls to fragment pipeline surveillance arrangements under the guise of inclusion, warning that such approaches risk undermining operational coherence, weakening accountability mechanisms, and creating vulnerabilities that could be exploited by criminal networks.

“Participants emphasised that pipeline protection is not a routine contractual engagement but a sensitive national security function requiring discipline, trust, intelligence coordination, and a clear chain of command. As such, it cannot be treated as an avenue for political accommodation or patronage distribution.”

They also cautioned that involving unverified groups in security operations could compromise intelligence gathering and embolden oil theft networks that have previously caused significant economic losses.

Call for unity and sustained collaboration

While acknowledging the importance of host community participation, the forum advised that such inclusion should be structured and supported by capacity building. It warned against politicising pipeline security debates, noting that divisive narratives could inflame tensions in oil producing regions.

“While recognising the legitimate concerns of host communities and the need for inclusivity, the Forum stressed that inclusion must be pursued through structured engagement, capacity-building, and clearly defined roles that do not compromise efficiency or security outcomes.”

Participants urged continued cooperation between government, communities, and trusted security operators. They called for reforms based on evidence and national interest rather than pressure from competing groups.

The dialogue concluded with a call for sustained oversight, transparency, and public awareness to protect critical oil infrastructure and safeguard Nigeria’s economic stability.

Agbese faults politicisation of pipeline protection contracts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives Philip Agbese has warned that fresh calls to break up pipeline surveillance contracts in the Niger Delta could weaken coordination and threaten recent progress in protecting oil infrastructure.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, he said the growing political tone around the debate risks undermining national security priorities.

Source: Legit.ng