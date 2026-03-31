Malam Nasir El-Rufai had returned to court after receiving temporary release to attend his mother’s burial

The ICPC had resumed proceedings on charges including alleged conversion of public property and money laundering

Political leaders across party lines had attended funeral activities and sent condolence messages to the former governor

Malam Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna State, returned to court on Tuesday, March 31, following his temporary release to attend his mother’s burial. He appeared before the Kaduna State High Court as legal proceedings against him resumed.

The former governor is facing multiple charges filed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

Former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai during a media appearance. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

The commission had earlier arraigned him before Justice Rilwan M. Aikawa on a 10-count charge.

The allegations include conversion and possession of public property as well as money laundering. El-Rufai had spent over a month in detention before his first court appearance.

Court resumes hearing on applications

After his arraignment, the court fixed March 31, 2026, to hear pending applications in the matter. These include a bail request filed on behalf of the former governor.

Proceedings were briefly interrupted last week when the commission granted him release on compassionate grounds following the death of his mother, Hajiya Ummar El-Rufai, in Cairo.

The burial attracted a wide range of political figures across party lines. Condolence messages were sent by President Bola Tinubu. Several senior officials, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, attended funeral activities.

Fresh arraignment, further proceedings expected

Key opposition figures and party leaders also paid condolence visits, among them Atiku Abubakar, David Mark, Peter Obi, and other former ministers. El-Rufai, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress, has denied the allegations against him.

On Tuesday, he was arraigned alongside Amadu Sule on charges that include abuse of office, fraud, and intent to commit fraud.

The commission is expected to take him before the Federal High Court in Kaduna, where his bail application is scheduled for hearing.

Read more on Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai:

2027 election: Source shares El-Rufai's plan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a source in the opposition privy to the ongoing developments confirmed that El-Rufai was not contesting any elective position in the 2027 election.

The source said El-Rufai was only focused on mobilising against President Tinubu's second-term agenda.

One prominent associate of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who contested the 2023 presidential election but lost to Tinubu, and now relating with El-Rufai divulged that what the ex-Kaduna governor is interested in is sending Tinubu and his people back to Lagos

Source: Legit.ng