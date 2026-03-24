Chukwuma Soludo, governor of Anambra State, appointed Chiamaka Nnake as the first female SSG in the state’s history

Christian Aburime, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, announced Nnake’s appointment in a statement on Monday

Chiamaka Nnake, former Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, brought extensive public and private sector experience to her new role

Anambra state - Chukwuma Soludo, governor of Anambra State, has appointed Chiamaka Nnake as secretary to the state government (SSG), making her the first woman to hold the position in the state’s history.

The announcement was made on Monday, March 23, by Christian Aburime, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), in a statement confirming Nnake’s historic appointment.

Anambra Gov Appoints First Female SSG as Details Emerge

Source: Facebook

Proven track record in public service

Nnake, 39, hails from Nawfia in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra state.

She previously served as the state’s Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning and chaired Solution Fun City Limited.

The statement highlighted her achievements, saying,

“As Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, she led the effective mobilisation, planning, and allocation of state resources to drive socio-economic development.

“She also held key leadership roles across several state boards and initiatives, including the Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency, the Internal Revenue Service Board, and the Small Business Agency.”

Nnake was also noted as the state’s Reform Champion for Ease of Doing Business and the focal point for Social Investment Programmes.

She currently serves as Nigeria Chairperson for the Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity (HOPE) Programme.

Extensive experience in the private sector

Before joining public service, Nnake worked as a senior strategy consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria, leading over 30 client engagements across financial services, government, and agriculture. She was awarded PwC’s CEO Award in 2021 for exceptional performance.

Anambra Gov Appoints First Female SSG as Details Emerge

Source: Twitter

Her expertise also contributed to the development of the Anambra Vision 2070 long-term development blueprint. Earlier in her career, she worked as a business analyst at IHS Towers and as an equity research analyst at Meristem Securities Limited.

Academic excellence and professional credentials

Nnake graduated with first-class honours in Accounting from Benson Idahosa University and holds a Master of Business Administration from Lagos Business School. She is a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and a member of its national advisory committee.

She has also passed Level One of the Chartered Financial Analyst Program and completed the Implementing Public Policy Programme at Harvard Kennedy School. Nnake is currently pursuing a PhD in Public Policy.

Personal life

Married with three children, Nnake’s appointment is seen as a landmark moment for gender representation in Anambra State governance.

Governor Soludo, a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, was sworn in for his second term on March 17, signalling a new chapter in his administration with this historic appointment.

Souludo told what to do in 2nd term

Legit.ng previously reported that As Governor Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and his deputy, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, began their second term on Tuesday, March 17, stakeholders in Anambra noted key areas they want the administration to focus on.

Speaking after taking his oath of office, Governor Soludo thanked Ndi Anambra for renewing his mandate and pledged to build on his first-term achievements.

Soludo, who also called on all stakeholders, including political opponents, to work together for the state’s growth, spoke about his continued commitment to his African Dubai Taiwan vision and Vision 2070.

Source: Legit.ng