Petrol prices have risen above N1,000 per litre after Dangote refinery increased its gantry price to N995

Pump prices currently range between N1,000 and N1,190 in various states, depending on location

Transport operators and small businesses say the new price level is affecting their operating costs

Petrol prices have risen above N1,000 per litre in several Nigerian states after the Dangote Petroleum Refinery increased its gantry price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to N995 per litre, PUNCH reported.

Checks across major cities show that petrol now sells between N1,000 and N1,190 per litre, depending on location and filling station. The increase has begun to affect transport fares and the cost of goods and services in many parts of the country.

Although supply remains relatively stable and most filling stations still have products available, motorists and small business owners say the new pricing level is putting additional pressure on household incomes already affected by inflation.

Middle East tensions push global oil prices higher

Industry observers link the latest petrol price surge in Nigeria to rising global crude oil prices caused by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The crisis involves escalating hostilities between Iran, the United States, and Israel. According to reports, the conflict intensified after joint strikes by the United States and Israel on Iranian targets in February 2026, followed by retaliatory actions from Iran.

One major concern is the disruption of shipping around the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway that handles about 20% of global oil and gas shipments.

Following security threats and attacks on vessels in the area, many oil tankers reportedly avoided the route, leaving several shipments stranded in the Gulf region. The development has contributed to rising global energy prices.

The price of Brent crude has already climbed above $90 per barrel, raising concerns that fuel prices could remain elevated if the crisis continues.

Abuja commuters prepare for higher transport fares

In Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, many filling stations have adjusted pump prices above the N1,000 mark.

A survey showed that petrol now sells between N1,052 and N1,105 per litre at different stations in the city.

At MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, a partner of the Dangote refinery, petrol sold for N1,060 per litre, while a NIPCO Plc station along Airport Road dispensed fuel at N1,105 per litre.

Other stations such as Matrix Energy Group, Bovas Group, A.A. Rano and Shafa Energy also increased prices to between N1,052 and N1,092 per litre.

Despite the price increase, there were no long queues at the stations visited.

However, transport operators say the cost of fuel has forced them to adjust fares.

A commercial driver operating along the Federal Secretariat–Asokoro route, Daniel Ishyaku, said fares increased from N400 to N700.

“Fuel is now more than N1,000 per litre. If we don’t adjust fares, we will run at a loss,” he explained.

Lagos motorists face higher fuel costs

In Lagos, petrol prices reached as high as N1,190 per litre in some outlets.

A visit to stations across the city showed pump prices ranging between N1,005 and N1,190 per litre.

At a Mobil station along Agege Motor Road in Mushin, petrol sold for N1,018 per litre.

A dispatch rider, Augustine Akor, said the increase has already affected delivery charges.

“I bought fuel at N1,018 this morning. Because of the increase, I had to charge more for deliveries,” he said.

At a Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) retail station on Yaya Abatan Road, petrol sold for N1,005 per litre, while a nearby AP station sold the product for N1,039 per litre.

Some businesses say the rising fuel cost could lead to price increases.

A boutique owner, Chukwudi Anioke, said he may have to increase prices because his shop depends on petrol-powered generators due to unstable electricity supply.

Northern states record mixed reactions

In Kaduna, petrol is sold between N1,060 and N1,070 per litre at major stations, including Rainoil Limited and the NNPC mega station.

Motorists said fuel remained available, reducing fears of scarcity.

A similar trend was observed in Taraba State, where petrol sold between N1,000 and N1,060 per litre in cities such as Jalingo and Wukari.

However, some panic buying was reported in Jigawa State, particularly in Dutse, where motorists rushed to stations amid fears of further price increases.

In Kano, petrol prices reached about N1,150 per litre at some stations.

South-south states adjust to new prices

In Benin City, the capital of Edo State, petrol is sold between N1,050 and N1,072 per litre at several filling stations.

Similarly, in Port Harcourt in Rivers State, the product is sold between N1,050 and N1,075 per litre.

Motorists in the city expressed concern about the rapid increase. One resident said the price jumped from N1,030 to N1,050 within a day.

Gombe records highest prices

In Gombe State, petrol is sold between N1,080 and N1,250 per litre, one of the highest price ranges recorded across the country.

A commercial motorcyclist, Ibrahim Musa, said the rising cost of petrol has reduced daily profits.

“Most of the money we make now goes back into buying fuel,” he said.

Another resident, Aisha Mohammed, said rising transport costs are already affecting food prices and other essential goods.

Residents worry about wider economic impact

In Sokoto State, petrol prices increased from about N930 to between N1,050 and N1,100 per litre.

Residents said the development is worsening the cost-of-living crisis.

Similarly, in Bauchi State, petrol sold between N1,100 and N1,106 per litre, while some stations in Yobe State recorded prices close to N990 per litre.

Energy analysts warn that rising petrol prices typically affect multiple sectors of the economy because higher transportation and energy costs often lead to increases in food prices and production expenses.

With petrol now selling above N1,000 per litre in many states, many Nigerians say they are concerned about the broader economic impact in the coming weeks.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Dangote Refinery increased its ex-depot petrol price to N995 per litre, the second hike in days.

The adjustment, marking a N121 rise, comes days after the refinery earlier raised the price from N774 to N874 per litre.

The price pressure is linked to rising global crude oil prices, with Brent crude reaching $93.26 per barrel.

