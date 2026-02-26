116 Benin Bronzes in Edo State returned to Nigeria from the University of Cambridge in the United KIngdom after lengthy negotiations

Benin City, Edo State - No fewer than 116 Benin Bronzes have been returned to Nigeria from the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

It was gathered that the British Forces took away the treasures from Benin City in 1897.

As reported by Dsily Trust, most of the bronzes, which date back to the 13th century, will be sent to Nigeria soon.

However, seventeen will remain in Cambridge’s museum on loan.

The British university decided to return the bronzes after years of talks with Nigerian officials.

Some delays happened because of disagreements over who should manage the Bronzes.

It has now been decided that the Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments will take care of them on behalf of the Oba of Benin.

Professor Nicholas Thomas of Cambridge said the return is part of a larger effort to give back objects taken during colonial times.

Director General of Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Olugbile Holloway, said returning the Bronzes also restores pride and dignity to Nigeria.

This move follows Jesus College, which returned a Benin Bronze cockerel in 2021, becoming the first British institution to do so.

London museum to return looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

Recall that London's Horniman Museum on Sunday said that it would return dozens of artifacts looted by British soldiers in Nigeria, including 12 of the famed Benin Bronzes.

Ownership of 72 objects, which were forcibly removed from Benin City during the British military incursion in February 1897, will be transferred to the Nigerian government," the museum said in a statement.

"The collection includes 12 brass plaques, known publicly as Benin bronzes. Other objects include a brass cockerel altar piece, ivory and brass ceremonial objects, brass bells, everyday items such as fans and baskets, and a key ‘to the king’s palace’."

Germany signs deal to return Benin bronzes to Nigeria

Legit.ng also reported that Germany signed an agreement to begin sending hundreds of Benin bronzes back to what is now Nigeria, rubber-stamping the biggest effort yet by a European country to return the looted artworks.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Culture Minister Claudia Roth signed the deal with their Nigerian counterparts in Berlin after Germany first announced that it would begin returning the bronzes last year. T

The first two artworks -- the head of a king and a plaque depicting three warriors -- were on Friday handed over to representatives from Nigeria. "Today we have reason to celebrate, because we have reached a historic agreement -- the Benin bronzes are returning home."

