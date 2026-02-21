Pastor Korede Komaiya has emphasised that life is a constant battle for those with greater destinies

The popular Nigerian pastor believes small destinies attract small battles, indicating one's significance

Pastor Komaiya in new video further stated that fulfillment of destiny is impossible without divine anointing

Warri, Delta state - The presiding pastor of Masters Place International, Pastor Korede Komaiya, has said "Life is warfare never funfare".

Komaiya made the assertion in a recently released and shared video message.

Pastor Korede Komaiya asserts that life's battles reflect one's destiny. Photo credit: Pastor Komaiya

Source: Instagram

He said:

"Never be surprised that you have battles, the greater your destiny, the greater your battles".

According to the revered cleric:

"A life without battles is a dead life, your battles shows your importance, glory and it indicate your greatness".

Small destiny attracts small battles - Komaiya

Pastor Komaiya explained that, small destiny attracts small battles while the greater the battle, the greater glory and "things are manipulated from the spirit realm to happen physically".

Stressing and emphasising that, "if you joke with your destiny, you will end up a joke".

Using this a backdrop about his own transformation, stages in life and fulfilling destiny, Komaiya concluded "No one can fulfill their destiny in a grand style without the annointing".

Pastor Komaiya preaches love as foundation of leadership

Ealier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Komaiya said genuine love remains the strongest force for attracting and sustaining people within any organisation or faith community. The cleric made the assertion in a recently released video message titled “This Is The Foundation: To Raise Leaders, Love People,” where he spoke on leadership, welfare and belonging within his ministry.

The message has drawn renewed attention following public debates around his earlier remarks on leadership and prosperity. Komaiya preaches love as leadership principle Addressing members in the video, Komaiya said love must be demonstrated through actions rather than words.

He pointed to long standing practices within his church that focus on recognition, care and inclusion.

Pastor reveals age doctors told him he would die

In another report, the Senior pastor and founder of the Master’s Place International Church in Warri, Delta state revealed how medical doctors predicted that he would die at age 35.

The cleric said this while sharing photos before his 55th birthday. He made the post on Instagram on Wednesday, August 28, 2025. Pastor Komaiya expressed gratitude, saying, "I saw bends that were like ends until God turned things around. “I have escaped death over and over again. I was told medically that I wouldn’t live to be 35 years old, and now I’m just a few days away from 55."

The cleric added that his survival is a testimony of divine mercy. He said he was a product of mercy and that God always came through for him, no matter the battles or his mistakes. He added that no hatred, betrayal, siege of the wicked, or assault by evil forces had been able to stop his destiny. The cleric also reflected on his work in ministry, stating that God had made him a father to orphans, a succour to widows, an eye to the blind, hope to the hopeless, and light to those in darkness.

Source: Legit.ng