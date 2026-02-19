The Nigerian Navy is mourning the death of Rear Admiral Musa Katagum, Chief of Operations at the Naval Headquarters, who passed away after a brief illness

Rear Admiral Katagum, a former Chief of Naval Intelligence, was widely respected for his pivotal role in strengthening Nigeria’s maritime security

His colleagues describe him as a symbol of courage, discipline, and service excellence, leaving behind a legacy that will endure within the Armed Forces

The Nigerian Navy has confirmed the death of Rear Admiral Musa Katagum, Chief of Operations at the Naval Headquarters, following a brief illness.

Senior officers describe the late Rear Admiral as a highly respected figure whose career was marked by dedication, discipline, and service excellence.

Nigerian Navy mourns Rear Admiral Musa Katagum as a visionary leader in maritime security. Photo credit: ZagazolaMakama/x

Source: Twitter

According to Zagazola, his passing has sent shockwaves through the Armed Forces, with colleagues mourning the loss of what they call a “symbol of courage and professionalism.”

Distinguished career in national security

Rear Admiral Katagum recently served at Defence Headquarters and was formerly the Chief of Naval Intelligence. His appointment as Chief of Operations placed him at the centre of Nigeria’s maritime security efforts, overseeing critical operational activities and shaping strategies to safeguard the nation’s territorial waters.

Throughout his career, he played a pivotal role in strengthening intelligence capabilities and mentoring younger officers. His meticulous approach to operations ensured that the Navy remained vigilant and ready to defend Nigeria’s maritime interests.

Tributes from colleagues and Armed Forces

Senior naval officers have expressed deep sorrow at the loss, describing him as a visionary leader whose legacy will endure within the service. His colleagues highlight his humility, generosity of spirit, and unwavering commitment to the welfare of those who served alongside him.

Legacy of honour and service

Beyond his professional achievements, Rear Admiral Katagum is remembered for his humanity and his dedication to the people he worked with. His contributions to national security are seen as immeasurable, and his influence continues to inspire officers across the Navy.

As the nation mourns, many reflect on a life marked by courage, honour, and excellence. The Nigerian Navy has said his legacy will remain a guiding light for future generations of officers.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace, and may comfort be granted to his family, colleagues, and all who had the privilege of serving with him,” Zagazola wrote.

Navy operations honour Rear Admiral Musa Katagum’s legacy of service excellence. Photo credit: Navy Nigeria/x

Source: Twitter

Navy buries commander who died rescuing 59 mariners

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lieutenant Commander Gideon Gwaza, the Base Operations Officer of the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base in Bonny who lost his life during a rescue operation in Rivers State, has been buried.

He was laid to rest on Wednesday, August 28, at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja. As reported by Daily Trust, the operation led to the rescue of 59 persons from the ill-fated vessel MV AMBIKA 4, which was on the brink of sinking while operating at the Okpobo Field near the Okpobo River.

Speaking during the funeral ceremony, the Commanding Officer, Bonny, Captain M.A Mohammed said Gwaza knew the operation was risky but braved the odds to rescue the victims, Leadership reported.

Source: Legit.ng