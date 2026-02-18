The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, described the walkout by opposition lawmakers during the Electoral Amendment Bill plenary as a recognised parliamentary practice

The failed amendment moved by Bamidele Salam on compulsory electronic transmission of election results triggered the walkout

Agbese confirmed that the House approved mandatory electronic transmission of Form EC8A results to the IReV portal while allowing manual transmission in exceptional cases

The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has played down concerns over Tuesday’s walkout by opposition lawmakers during deliberations on the Electoral Amendment Bill.

Agbese described the action as a recognised parliamentary practice rather than a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

The walkout occurred during plenary when members of the minority caucus protested the House’s position on Clause 60(3) of the Electoral Amendment Bill 2026.

Walkout described as accepted parliamentary tool

An interview cited by Legit.ng in Abuja on Wednesday, February 18, Agbese said walkouts are common in legislatures across the world and are often used to register strong disagreement on matters of national importance.

According to him, the decision by some opposition lawmakers to leave the chamber should not be interpreted as disorder or legislative paralysis, but as part of democratic engagement within parliamentary rules and traditions.

“Walkouts are part of standard parliamentary practice globally. They are used by lawmakers to express firm opposition to decisions they do not align with,” he said.

Disagreement follows failed amendment vote

The protest followed a failed amendment moved by Bamidele Salam (PDP, Osun), who proposed retaining compulsory electronic transmission of election results to the IReV portal while removing provisions allowing manual transmission in cases of network or communication failure.

When the proposal was subjected to a voice vote and did not pass, some lawmakers staged a walkout in protest.

House remains united despite differences

Agbese stressed that differences of opinion among lawmakers do not weaken the legislature’s commitment to democracy or the interests of Nigerians.

He explained that intense debates, disagreements and even symbolic protests are hallmarks of a vibrant parliament and should not be mistaken for institutional failure.

“What is important is that issues are ventilated openly and resolved through legislative procedures. Nigerians should be assured that the House will not fail them,” he said.

Safeguards included in electronic transmission provision

Clarifying the House’s position on Clause 60(3), the Deputy Spokesperson said lawmakers approved mandatory electronic transmission of Form EC8A results to the IReV portal to ensure transparency and accurate reflection of votes cast.

However, he noted that the House also provided safeguards to accommodate exceptional situations where electronic transmission may not be feasible, allowing for manual alternatives.

According to him, the decision was taken in the national interest and should not be misconstrued as an attempt to undermine the credibility of the electoral process.

Leadership engaging stakeholders on reforms

Agbese added that the leadership of the House of Representatives is consulting widely to address contentious issues surrounding electoral reforms in a transparent manner and in line with constitutional provisions.

He reiterated that the House remains focused on its core duties of lawmaking, representation and oversight, urging Nigerians to see recent events in the chamber as part of healthy democratic interaction rather than a crisis.

Disagreements, he said, are inevitable in a legislature that reflects Nigeria’s diverse political, regional and ideological landscape.

