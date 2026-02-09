SS2 Girl Attempts Suicide After Getting Pregnant for Roadside Mechanic
- A 19-year-old girl in Adamawa State struggled to survive after being abandoned by the man who impregnated her while she was still in secondary school
- The teenager said poverty and vulnerability exposed her to exploitation, leaving her to raise a six-month-old baby without support
- She revealed that discrimination, hunger and emotional distress followed her pregnancy, forcing her to abandon her education
The high rate of domestic violence and gender-based violence in local communities across Adamawa State continues to have a severe impact on the lives of young girls, many of whom are already facing poverty and financial instability.
These conditions often leave them vulnerable to exploitation, with some young men taking advantage of their circumstances and abandoning them when pregnancies occur.
Adamawa teen pregnancy exposes gender-based violence
One such case was reported in Sangere community, Girei Local Government Area, Adamawa state, involving a 19-year-old girl, Hafisa Isa.
She was abandoned by a young man after becoming pregnant while still in secondary school. Hafisa said she was in Senior Secondary School Two (SS2) when the pregnancy occurred, and that her situation has since become a daily struggle for survival.
Hafisa currently lives with her grandmother and relies on farm labour to provide for herself and her six-month-old baby. She said she goes out to work on other people’s farms in order to earn money for food and basic needs.
Speaking to Legit.ng, Hafisa explained how she met the man responsible for the pregnancy, identified as Abdulkarim Alhaji, who worked at a mechanic workshop in her neighbourhood. She said she was hawking fried groundnuts on her street when he began buying from her regularly.
According to Hafisa, he later asked her to become his girlfriend, but she initially refused, saying she was still a teenager. She said he later convinced her by promising to marry her if she agreed, at a time when she was still in SS1.
She said that when she informed him of the pregnancy, he suggested they travel somewhere to terminate it, saying he was not ready to become a father.
Hafisa said she reminded him of his promise to marry her, but he insisted that marriage would only be possible if she agreed to an abortion.
Abandoned teen mother struggles to survive
Hafisa said her refusal marked the beginning of her difficulties. She said the man abandoned her and stopped responding to her calls. She added that when she approached his parents for assistance with food or medical bills, they told her to direct her requests to their son.
She said she and her grandmother now struggle to survive. Hafisa said her baby lacks proper clothing and that she finds it difficult to eat adequately and breastfeed her child. She also said she wants to return to school but has no support.
Hafisa added that she faced discrimination after becoming pregnant and said she once attempted suicide, describing the experience as one of loneliness, regret and pain.
