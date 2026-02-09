The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has permanently cancelled the Monday sit-at-home order across Nigeria’s South-East, following a directive from its leader, Nnamdi Kanu

The decision, effective from February 9, 2026, marked the end of a protest that had disrupted schools, businesses and markets since August 2021

Analysts noted that the move could restore economic activity in the region, which had suffered losses estimated at N7.6 trillion during the enforcement period

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) announced the permanent cancellation of the Monday sit-at-home directive across Nigeria’s South-East region.

The decision followed a direct order from its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and took effect from Monday, February 9, 2026.

The announcement was made in a statement issued on Sunday by IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, who stressed that the directive came directly from Kanu.

Background to the sit-at-home protest

The sit-at-home order was first declared in August 2021 to protest Kanu’s rendition to Nigeria and subsequent incarceration. The weekly shutdown paralysed economic and social life, forcing markets, schools, banks and offices to close every Monday.

According to a report by SBM Intelligence, enforcement of the directive between 2021 and 2025 was linked to at least 776 deaths and 332 violent incidents across the region. Imo and Anambra states recorded the highest toll. The report also estimated economic losses of about N7.6 trillion due to repeated market closures and disruptions to trade and transport.

IPOB’s directive from Nnamdi Kanu

In the statement, Powerful declared:

“The IPOB, under the supreme leadership of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, hereby announces to the entire world that the Monday sit-at-home across the South-East is officially and permanently cancelled with effect from tomorrow, Monday, February 9, 2026.”

He added that there was “no need, excuse, or justification” for residents to remain indoors on Mondays, insisting that schools and businesses must resume fully.

The group warned that any attempt to enforce the sit-at-home order would be against Kanu’s direct command. Powerful also cautioned against “false-flag operations” designed to instil fear and discourage compliance with the new directive.

Warning to state governments

IPOB further warned state governments against threatening or shutting down businesses. It insisted that any renovation or reconstruction of markets must be carried out with the consent of stakeholders and with adequate alternative trading arrangements.

The statement urged residents to return to normal life:

“We therefore call on all our people across the South-East to come out tomorrow, open their shops, go to work, and send their children to school without fear. The era of Monday sit-at-home is over.”

Anambra governor’s intervention

The announcement came days after Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, ordered the reopening of Onitsha Main Market on Monday, February 2, 2026. The governor had earlier shut the market on January 26, 2025, after traders failed to open.

Soludo declared an end to the sit-at-home order during his visit to the market, warning that traders who continued to comply with IPOB’s directive risked losing their business premises.

Observers noted that the cancellation marked a significant turning point for the South-East, where years of enforced shutdowns had crippled commerce and education. With Kanu’s directive now in place, residents were expected to resume normal activities without fear of intimidation.

