A Federal High Court in Abuja granted N200 million bail to KANSIEC chairman Sani Malumfashi and two other officials over alleged N1 billion fraud

The court ordered strict bail conditions, including two sureties with properties worth at least N100 million in the FCT and submission of international passports

The defendants were remanded at the Kuje correctional centre pending perfection of bail, while the totrial is set to begin on March 4

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted bail to Sani Malumfashi, chairman of the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC), in the sum of N200 million over alleged N1 billion fraud.

Malumfashi is standing trial alongside Anas Muhammed Mustapha, secretary of KANSIEC, and Ado Garba, a deputy director in the accounts department of the electoral body.

The three officials were arraigned on Tuesday before Justice James Omotosho.

Court sets strict bail conditions

Ruling on their bail applications on Wednesday, Justice Omotosho granted each defendant bail of N200 million with two sureties in like sum.

The judge noted that the charges against the defendants are bailable and not capital offences.

He also considered the position of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), which did not oppose the bail applications.

Justice Omotosho directed that each surety must own property valued at a minimum of N100 million within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and depose to an affidavit of means.

The court further ordered the sureties to present evidence of tax payments for the past three years, alongside recent passport photographs and certified true copies of bank statements from both the sureties and the defendants.

Defendants remanded in Kuje

The judge also ordered the defendants to submit their international passports to the court registrar for verification.

He adjourned the case to March 4 for the commencement of trial and directed that the defendants remain at the Kuje correctional centre until all bail conditions are perfected.

The ICPC accused the defendants of allegedly syphoning N450 million, N310 million, and N260 million between November and December 2024.

In the charge dated November 28 and filed on December 1, 2025, the anti-graft agency alleged that the defendants conspired to take possession of N450 million through SLM Agro Global Farm accounts domiciled with Jaiz Bank.

The ICPC said the funds were believed to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

The alleged offences are said to be contrary to provisions of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The defendants pleaded not guilty when the six-count charge was read to them on Tuesday.

