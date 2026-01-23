Police authorities ordered permanent deployment of officers to Grange School and Greensprings School after anonymous WhatsApp threats

Heightened security has been put in place around select private schools in Ikeja after threats circulated online triggered concern among parents and school managers and led to temporary closures.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, ordered the permanent deployment of police officers to Grange School and Greensprings School, Anthony Campus, following reports of threatening WhatsApp messages sent from an unidentified number.

The alerts prompted swift action by school authorities and security agencies.

Lagos school closures spark concern

Grange School announced a one-day closure on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, after receiving what its management described as a security-related concern.

In a letter to parents, the school said there was no immediate danger but added that it chose to act responsibly while engaging relevant authorities for guidance.

“The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families remain our highest priority, and this temporary closure allows us to ensure that all protocols are properly observed,” the letter stated.

The school explained that the pause in activities would allow time for consultations with security agencies and assured parents that updates would follow based on official advice.

At Greensprings School, Anthony Campus, students who arrived for classes on Thursday were asked to return home as management assessed the situation. An official of the school confirmed that assessment examinations scheduled for that afternoon were cancelled. The official also said it was unclear when normal academic activities would resume.

There were indications that Avi-Cenna International School, also in Ikeja, was weighing a similar temporary closure as a precautionary measure, although no formal decision had been announced at the time.

Lagos police declare schools safe

In a post on its official social page, the Lagos State Police Command later said it had neutralised the threat after a comprehensive security operation. In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Adebisi, the command confirmed that the schools were safe for academic and administrative activities.

According to the police, representatives of both schools reported the threatening messages at the Ikeja Divisional Headquarters on Tuesday at about 4.00 pm. The messages were traced to the same unknown sender.

Specialised units, including the Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear team, the Rapid Response Squad and other tactical personnel, were deployed to the affected premises.

The police said a detailed sweep of classrooms, offices, halls, playgrounds and surrounding areas found no explosive or hazardous materials.

The commissioner of police also directed investigators to trace and arrest those behind the messages. The command confirmed that officers had been stationed permanently at the affected schools to provide round-the-clock security.

Residents were urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity, as the police reaffirmed their commitment to public safety across Lagos State.

The Association of Private Educators in Nigeria also reacted, calling on schools to tighten security arrangements. The group said it had received assurances from the state government that the situation was under control and pledged to keep member schools informed as developments unfold.

