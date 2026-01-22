Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose alleged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu drew a clear line between official governance matters and private political negotiations

He claimed the President told Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde not to expect support ahead of the 2027 election and to remain within the Peoples Democratic Party

Fayose said President Tinubu reaffirmed his support for the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and distanced himself from any dispute between Wike and Makinde

Former Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has alleged details of what transpired during a closed-door meeting between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Oyo state Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In a statement shared on his verified social media handle on Thursday, January 22, Fayose claimed that the meeting involved frank discussions on politics, party loyalty and the 2027 general election, insisting that the President made his position clear to the Oyo governor.

What Oyo Gov Makinde, Tinubu Reportedly Discussed Behind Closed Doors in Aso Rock Exposed

Tinubu reportedly draws line between governance and politics

According to Fayose, President Tinubu told Governor Makinde that he was willing to listen to him on official matters concerning Oyo state but was not prepared to engage in private political discussions that contradicted Makinde’s public statements.

He alleged that the President cautioned Makinde against publicly accusing him of plotting to impose a one-party state, only to seek private reconciliation behind closed doors.

“The President made it clear that he cannot say one thing in public and come privately to say another,” Fayose claimed.

2027 election and party loyalty discussed

Fayose further alleged that President Tinubu told Makinde not to expect any form of political support ahead of the 2027 presidential election and stressed that, as leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), he would naturally support his party.

According to him, the President also stated that Governor Makinde should remain comfortable within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noting that there was no political arrangement for him within the APC.

Wike’s position reportedly reaffirmed

The former Ekiti governor also claimed that President Tinubu reaffirmed his support for the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr Nyesom Wike, describing him as a consistent ally whose loyalty could not be ignored.

Fayose alleged that the President told Makinde that any dispute between him and Wike was a personal or party matter and should not be dragged into the Presidency.

Question raised over Ibadan explosion funds

In his statement, Fayose also revisited the issue of the N30 billion federal intervention fund released after the January 2023 Ibadan explosion, urging Governor Makinde to account publicly for the funds.

He questioned whether the money, which Makinde had previously acknowledged receiving, had been returned or fully utilised.

Legit.ng reports that neither the Presidency nor the Oyo State Government has officially responded to Fayose’s claims as of the time of filing this report. The details remain unverified and are based solely on Fayose’s account of the meeting.

The development has, however, sparked fresh political debate over inter-party relations, loyalty and alignments ahead of the 2027 general election.

