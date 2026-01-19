The Nigerian Army dismissed claims of mutiny over salaries, calling them false and misleading

It stressed that soldiers remained loyal to the Constitution and the Commander-in-Chief

The Army urged the public to disregard unfounded reports and rely on official communication channels

The Nigerian Army stated on January 19, 2026, that allegations of soldiers threatening mutiny over salaries and allowances were false.

In a post shared on its official X handle, HQNigerianArmy, the military described the report published by Sahara Reporters as “misleading and deliberately sensational, designed to undermine public confidence and national security.”

The Army stressed that at no time had there been any threat of mutiny within its ranks. It explained that mutiny was a grave offence under military law and completely alien to the ethos, discipline and professionalism of its personnel. Soldiers, it said, remained loyal to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Report based on unverifiable claims

According to the statement, the publication relied solely on anonymous and unverifiable claims circulated through non-official channels. The Army emphasised that such narratives did not reflect the views, conduct or disposition of its officers and soldiers, who were trained to address grievances through established military procedures rather than public platforms.

The Army clarified that promotion increments were only one part of military remuneration and should not be misrepresented as total earnings. It explained that military pay comprised consolidated salaries, rank-based allowances, operational allowances, field and hardship allowances, and other entitlements that varied depending on deployment, qualifications and responsibilities.

The statement highlighted that the Nigerian Army, working with the Armed Forces of Nigeria and relevant government authorities, continued to implement structured welfare reforms. These included periodic salary reviews, enhanced operational allowances, improved accommodation, medical care and insurance packages for troops and their families. It added that issues relating to allowances were continuously reviewed within approved government frameworks.

Chief of army staff initiatives

The Army noted that the Chief of Army Staff, upon assuming duty, had initiated positive engagements with the appropriate authorities on troop welfare. It reported that these efforts were already yielding progressive outcomes.

Contrary to claims of neglect, the Army said the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had consistently demonstrated commitment to the welfare and operational effectiveness of the Armed Forces, particularly in the face of evolving security challenges.

The Nigerian Army reaffirmed that it remained a cohesive, disciplined and professional force, fully focused on its constitutional mandate of defending Nigeria’s sovereignty and supporting internal security operations. It warned that attempts to portray the institution as unstable or lawless were irresponsible and detrimental to national security.

The Army concluded by urging the public to disregard unfounded reports and to rely on official communication channels for accurate information concerning the Armed Forces, especially the Nigerian Army.

