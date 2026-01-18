The Rano Emirate Council has banned Western-style DJ music at weddings to preserve societal morals

Kano State - The Rano Emirate Council in Kano State has banned “Western-style” DJ music performances at weddings and social gatherings in the emirate.

The Waziri of Rano, Alaramma Kabir Sani, said the authorities of the Rano local government area and the Emirate Council are united on the ban.

He said other security stakeholders endorsed the ban, given the negative impacts of this kind of music on the moral fabric of society.

As reported by The Sun, the Waziri stated this at a youth programme at the palace of the Emir of Rano.

It was gathered that the youth was organised by the Rano LG Shariah Islamic Council.

Waziri emphasised the need for proper upbringing among youths, lamenting the misuse of mobile phones by young people in society.

This was contained in a statement issued by Rano Zonal Information Officer, Abdullahi Musa Gyadi Gyadi, on Saturday, January 17, 2026.

District Head of Rano, Adda’u Isah, pledged the full support of the Emirate to any activity aimed at promoting Islamic values in the area.

He appreciated the Local Shariah Council for the initiative.

The District Head was represented by Balarabe Adda’u Isah Rano.

In his remarks, Rano Local Government Chairman’s Islamic Shari’a Council, Idris Garba Rano, charged parents to always take full responsibility for the proper upbringing of their children.

Rano emirate bans early girl-child marriage

Recall that Rano Emirate in Kano state outlawed removing girls from primary school for marriage, mandating education completion.

The Emir warned village heads, clerics, and schools against violations, threatening consequences for non-compliance.

Parents praised the policy’s benefits but raised concerns about poverty and enforcement challenges.

Kano community bans boyfriend-girlfriend nighttime meetings

In another report, the Sharada community in Kano State has banned boyfriend-girlfriend meetings beyond 10pm as part of sweeping new security measures.

The village head, Alhaji Iliyasu Muazu Sharada, announced the restriction alongside 28 other bylaws following consultations with ward heads and community elders.

“The regulations also prohibit lovers from meeting in tinted vehicles, and ban horse riding during wedding celebrations. Additionally, house agents and lawyers must now obtain the village head's approval before renting out properties.”

