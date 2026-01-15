Nigeria’s football clash with Morocco reignited public interest in ties between the two nations beyond the pitch

Attention turned to two prominent Nigerian politicians who had chosen Moroccan women as wives

Their marriages, marked by cultural connections and public visibility, continued to draw widespread curiosity and discussion

Following a tense football clash between Nigeria and Morocco that ended in a penalty shootout, Legit reported that attention turned to Nigerian politicians who had married wives from Morocco.

See the two politicians below:

Nigerian politicians Atiku Abubakar and Ned Nwoko made headlines for marrying Moroccan wives. Photo credit: Prince Ned Nwoko/x

Atiku Abubakar’s Moroccan Marriage

Atiku Abubakar, the Turakin Adamawa, was said to have openly embraced his faith as a Muslim, which allowed him to marry up to four wives provided he could care for them. He reportedly declared his goal to expand the Abubakar family line, describing his wives as his sisters, ThisDayLive reported.

Reports also stated that more than 4 women had publicly borne his name over the years, with 29 children in total. His marriages included Titilayo Albert in 1971, Ladi Yakubu in 1979, Princess Rukaiyatu Mustafa in 1983, Fatima Shettima in 1986, Jennifer Douglas sometime after, and a Moroccan lady in 2017.

It was noted that Atiku divorced Ladi Yakubu much earlier, which paved the way for Jennifer Douglas. However, Douglas was said to have been out of the picture in recent years, leaving room for Lady Morocco, making a total of four wives.

Atiku Abubakar, born in November 25, 1946, is a Nigerian politician and businessman who served as Vice President of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007 under President Olusegun Obasanjo. He has long been active in national politics, contesting several times for the presidency. Beyond politics, Atiku has invested in education and business, notably founding the American University of Nigeria in Yola.

Ned Nwoko and Laila Charani

Ned Nwoko’s Moroccan wife, Laila Charani, was described as a prominent figure among his wives.

She was known for her active social media presence, frequent travels, and public interactions with Ned. Reports highlighted her visibility particularly in late 2025, when she and Ned shared affectionate moments online amidst discussions about his other wife, Regina Daniels.

Laila was seen touring projects with Ned and sharing family updates, often emphasising their bond and her position within the family. Despite past marital challenges, she continued to highlight her status and connection with Ned in public.

Ned Nwoko is a Nigerian lawyer, philanthropist, and politician who is well known across Nigeria. Prince Chinedu Munir Nwoko, popularly known as Ned Nwoko, was born on December 21, 1960, in Idumuje-Ugboko, Delta State. He studied Law and History at the University of Keele in England and later obtained an LLM from King’s College London. Nwoko served as a member of the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003, representing Aniocha/Oshimili constituency, and in June 2023 became Senator for Delta North.

