Two people were killed and several were injured in a shooting during an altercation outside a funeral at a church in the Utah capital of Salt Lake City

US police said the shooting on Wednesday, January 7, happened in the parking lot of a Latter-day Saints church during a funeral

No suspects are in custody, and authorities said they are following leads and would not stop until those responsible have been apprehended

Utah, USA - A shooting at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah, left two people dead and several others injured, local police told an ABC News affiliate late Wednesday, January 7.

According to NDTV World, the Salt Lake City Police Department reported at least eight victims, two of whom succumbed to their injuries. Authorities also said at least one suspect fled the scene.

Community mourns following deadly Salt Lake City church shooting. Photo credit: @slcpd

Three of the six injured victims are in critical condition, according to Al Jazeera.

Salt Lake shooting didn't appear religious

While police said they did not believe the shooting was random, Salt Lake City police chief Brian Redd told AP News it did not appear to be a targeted attack against a religion.

Church spokesman Glen Mills disclosed to reporters that there had been signs of a fracas outside the church, where the funeral was taking place.

He said:

“Out in the parking lot, there was some sort of altercation took (place) and that’s when shots were fired."

Video footage from the scene showed a large number of emergency response vehicles with their lights flashing.

About 100 law enforcement vehicles were at the scene in the aftermath, with helicopters flying overhead.

US gun violence remains concerning

Legit.ng reports that since the COVID-19 pandemic led to a spike in shootings in the US, gun violence has been falling. Still, 2025 marked a milestone, with shooting deaths and injuries plummeting to some of their lowest levels on record.

Yet gun violence remains endemic. At least 40,000 people were shot in 2025 — more than 110 people a day across the country. And that does not include gun suicides, which have been increasing.

A video of the Salt Lake City church incident's aftermath can be watched below:

Two die and six are injured in Salt Lake City church shooting, say US police. Photo credit: @HiddenTrueCrime

Surveillance footage showed the deadly scene outside a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah, where eight people were injured and two killed. You can watch the video below.

