The FCCPC has sealed Ikeja Electric’s headquarters over alleged non-compliance with multiple directives from the commission and the NERC

A complainant has reportedly been without electricity for over two and a half years despite meeting all financial obligations

Ikeja Electric said it was surprised by the enforcement, arguing that discussions with the FCCPC were ongoing, and the commission's directive conflicts with its procedures

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, tech and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sealed the corporate headquarters of Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company over alleged violations of consumer rights.

The Sun reported that this may affect electricity distribution to households and businesses under the company’s jurisdiction in the coming weeks if the matter is not promptly resolved.

In a statement, the FCCPC’s Director of Surveillance and Investigation, Mrs Bola Adeyinka, said the enforcement followed a prolonged period of non-compliance with a directive by the electricity company.

According to Adeyinka, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had earlier issued a binding order instructing Ikeja Electric to split a Maximum Demand account into 20 separate non-Maximum Demand accounts.

The directive was meant to recognise 19 residential units and a service point belonging to a complainant as individual consumer accounts, with the requisite metering and connection provided.

But Ikeja Electric refused to comply with this directive, resulting in the complainant being without electricity supply for over two and a half years, FCCPC disclosed.

The commission noted that the affected customer had fulfilled all payment requirements, yet the residential units remained unusable due to the lack of power.

Adeyinka added that the commission engaged Ikeja Electric on several occasions and issued multiple notices, including an April 2025 directive outlining clear compliance steps and an October 2, 2025, compliance notice mandating full implementation within seven business days.

Adeyinya explained that the commission decided to seal the headquarters of Ikeja Electric after the company failed to adhere to the multiple regulatory directives.

Netizens urge Ikeja Electric to improve customer service

Meanwhile, social media users have started reacting to the news, many of them advising the distribution company to improve its customer service.

One X user, @EbenezerKalu3, complained about the company’s approach to addressing disagreements, saying that the FCCPC is justified in having sealed the office.

“Ikeja Electric often disconnects my light without any proper notice, then demands payment before reconnecting, even after I’ve reached out to clarify that I haven’t tampered with their meter. This FCCPC action is justified,” he said.

Another poster, @jenglojunior said:

“Ikeja Electric really needs to improve its customer service—from outrageous estimated bills to agents deliberately disconnecting power just to charge ₦10,000 for reconnection. The Anthony/Ketu office in Lagos is a clear example.”

We are surprised – Ikeja Electric

Reacting to the development, Ikeja Electric’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Kingsley Okotie, told The Sun that the company was surprised by the FCCPC’s action, stating that discussions between both parties were ongoing at the time of the enforcement.

Okotie said the company would continue to engage with the regulator in hopes of reaching a mutual resolution.

He added that the company’s inability to implement the FCCPC’s directive was not out of disregard for the rules, but because the mandate did not align with its operational procedures, a position he said had already been communicated to the commission in writing.

