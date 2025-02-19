In the last 12 months, the federal government, through the FCCPC, has approved over 100 loan apps for various companies

Additionally, 42 have been granted conditional approval, while 88 companies are currently on the FCCPC watchlist

The commission has also removed about 47 loan applications from its listings, and 16 were given outright approval by the CBN

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The federal government, through the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has approved over 100 new loan applications in the past 12 months.

Checks by Legit.ng on the FCCPC website showed that there are a total of 322 fully approved loan apps in Nigeria as of Wednesday, February 19, while those with conditional approvals were 42.

More loan apps registered in Nigeria Photo credit: courtneyk

Source: Getty Images

The new number of loan apps represents an increase of 111 compared to the 211 approved as of January 2024, while those with conditional approvals were 40.

What this means is that in the last year, loan apps in Nigeria have increased by 111 and conditional approvals by 2.

The increase indicates that new companies are coming up to secure FCCPC’s approval for the digital lending business amid harsh economic conditions.

Many Nigerians can barely survive on their salaries and have to resort to taking loans from digital lenders until their next pay.

Some of the names of newly approved loan apps include:

Bold app

Nikdel Fast Cash app

Nikdel Loans app

Rimworld app

Purple-Pearl app

AI Credit app

AI Credit Insight app

Fincredit app

Finkash app

Flexfinance app

Beta Finance app

Fin Server app

Cowry Wealth app

Cowry Bank app

Fundbox FSL app

Lendease app

Digital lenders give easy access to loan Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

FCCPC places 88 loan apps under a watchlist

Furthermore, FCPCC said 88 loan apps and companies are currently on its watchlist before final approval, which is an increase from 84 listed as of 2024.

Some of the loan apps are:

Loan 300,000 Naira in Crancash

Daily Loan app

Easycash app

Cashdoor app

Quicknaira app

Megaloan app

Linkloan

Fairkash Loan

Linkcredit

Apex Lending

Earlycash app

Creditwallet app

Credit Pro app

Also, in the FCCPC list, 16 companies have received unconditional approval because they are licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Some of the apps include:

Ek-Pay

PalmPay app

New Credit app

Easy Buy app

Xcross Cash app

Xcash app

Neo Cash app

Firmus Mobile app

Kashpit

Monifix

Dovekash

Awoofikash

Freshmoni

CoreBank Mobile app

Oxygen X Web application

AidaCredit app

Pal Loan app

FlexiBank app

A full breakdown of the apps authorised by the government to provide loans can be found here.

