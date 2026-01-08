The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has vowed to continue probing Farouk Ahmed, the sacked CEO of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA)

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has said it would continue its investigation into the sacked Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, despite the withdrawal of a petition filed against him by billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote.

Dangote had earlier accused Ahmed of squandering $5 million on his children’s school fees. Following the petition, the ICPC invited Dangote in December to appear before its panel of investigators to adopt the complaint, as required by law.

Petition withdrawn by Dangote

In a statement released on Wednesday, the ICPC confirmed that Mr Dangote had withdrawn his petition. The Commission said it received a letter dated January 5, 2025, titled “Notice of Withdrawal of Petition against Engineer Farouk Ahmed”, submitted by Dr O.J. Onoja, SAN and Associates, legal counsel to Dangote.

According to the ICPC, the letter stated that the petition dated December 16, 2025, against Ahmed had been withdrawn in its entirety and that another law enforcement agency had taken over the matter.

ICPC vows to continue probe

Despite the withdrawal, the ICPC stressed that its investigation into Mr Ahmed would continue. The Commission said:

“The ICPC wishes to state categorically that in line with the provisions of sections 3(14) and 27(3) of its enabling Act, the investigations in the interest of the Nigerian people and the Nigerian state have already commenced and are presently ongoing.

“The ICPC will therefore continue to investigate this matter in line with its statutory mandate and in the interest of transparency, accountability and the fight against corruption for the benefit of Nigeria.”

The ICPC’s insistence on pursuing the case highlights its commitment to transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. The Commission maintained that its statutory duty to investigate corruption cases could not be halted by the withdrawal of a petition, especially when matters of public interest were involved.

This development has drawn attention to the broader fight against corruption in Nigeria, with the ICPC positioning itself as a watchdog determined to uphold integrity in public service.

Things to know about new CEO of NMDPRA

Legit.ng earlier reported that after Farouk Ahmed’s resignation which came following Dangote’s disclosure of detailed information regarding his offshore payments, President Tinubu has appointed Saidu Aliyu Mohammed as the new CEO of NMDPRA.

Here are things to know about him below: According to Nigerian Academy of Engineering, Engr. Saidu Aliyu Mohammed was born on the 17th July, 1957 in Gombe. He also attended the North-East College of Arts and Science (NECAS) in Maiduguri and Government Secondary School in Gombe.

