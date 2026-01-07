The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) warned against fraudulent ad-hoc staff recruitment websites

The commission said official recruitment for FCT elections conducted exclusively via INECPRES platform

Applicants were advised to avoid sharing sensitive personal information on unauthorized platforms

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued a strong warning to Nigerians applying for its 2026 ad-hoc staff recruitment.

Recall that the commission on Wednesday, December 31, announced vacancies for Ad-hoc Staff ahead of the 2026 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Election.

INEC issues a warning over fake websites posing as its ad-hoc staff recruitment portals. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

INEC via X further urged them to avoid a fraudulent website circulating online and falsely claiming to be an official INEC portal.

In a public notice released on Tuesday, January 6, the commission cautioned prospective applicants against using any unauthorised platform, stressing that such websites are designed to deceive and exploit unsuspecting members of the public.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission wishes to alert the general public to the existence of a fake and unauthorised website currently circulating online, falsely claiming to be an ‘INEC Ad-hoc Staff Recruitment Portal 2026’,” the statement read.

INEC identifies fake website

INEC specifically named okripeti.org/Inec-ADhoc-Staff-Recruitment.html as a fake website, making it clear that the platform has no affiliation whatsoever with the commission.

INEC warned that all information, statistics and application forms found on the site were “false, misleading, and intended to deceive unsuspecting applicants”.

Official portals confirmed for 2026 FCT election

The commission reiterated that recruitment for ad-hoc staff for the 2026 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Elections is conducted exclusively through its official INECPRES platform.

According to INEC, the only authentic recruitment channels are:

Web and iOS: https://pres.inecnigeria.org

Android mobile app: https://presmobile.inecnigeria.org

“Any other website or link outside the above is not authorised by INEC,” the commission stated.

Ad-hoc positions available for FCTDecides2026

INEC recently announced vacancies for ad-hoc staff ahead of the 2026 FCT Area Council Elections, inviting eligible residents of the Federal Capital Territory to apply.

INEC alerts Nigerians to the circulation of fake ad-hoc staff recruitment websites. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

The available positions include:

Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs)

Presiding Officers (POs) and Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs)

Registration Area Centre (RAC) Managers

Registration Area Technical Support Staff (RATECHSS)

INEC said the roles are critical to the smooth and credible conduct of the election.

Application timeline and eligibility

The online application portal opened on Monday, 29 December 2025, at 8:00am and will close on Saturday, 19 January 2026, at 12:00 midnight.

The commission emphasised that only Nigerians residing in the Federal Capital Territory are eligible to apply for the ad-hoc roles.

INEC cautions applicants on personal data

INEC strongly advised applicants not to submit sensitive personal information on unofficial platforms.

“Do not submit personal details such as BVN, passwords, OTPs or bank details on non-INEC platforms,” the commission warned.

Applicants were also advised to always verify that recruitment URLs end with inecnigeria.org.

Applicants urged to reapply through official channels

INEC advised anyone who may have already registered on the fake portal to discontinue immediately and reapply only through the official links provided by the commission.

The electoral body reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, credibility and the protection of Nigerians from fraudulent recruitment schemes as preparations continue for the 2026 FCT Area Council Elections.

