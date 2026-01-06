Nigerian Army launched recruitment for Direct Short Service Commission, free applications open from Wednesday, January 7 to Wednesday, February 4

Eligibility criteria include age, education, medical fitness, and open to civilians and serving military personnel

Various professional fields available, including Engineers, Signals, Medical Corps, and Education Corps with online application required

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Army has announced the commencement of its latest recruitment exercise for the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) Course 29/2026, inviting applications from eligible Nigerians.

The Army confirmed that the application process is free of charge and open to all qualified candidates.

The recruitment portal will go live on Wednesday, 7 January 2026, with applications closing on Wednesday, 4 February 2026.

Interested applicants can apply online via recruitment.army.mil.ng and are advised to carefully read the eligibility criteria before submission.

Nigerian Army highlights eligibility requirements

In a statement cited by Legit.ng on Tuesday, January 6, and signed by the Military Secretary of the Nigerian Army, candidates are required to meet specific criteria including age, educational qualifications, medical fitness, and character references. Both civilians and serving military personnel are eligible to apply.

“Applications are free and open to all Nigerians who meet the requirements. we encourage interested applicants to ensure that all documents, including educational certificates, birth certificates, and evidence of professional qualifications, are properly uploaded before submission," the statement said.

Various corps and professional fields open for recruitment

The DSSC allows commissioning into several corps of the Nigerian Army, including the Engineers, Signals, Medical Corps, Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, and Education Corps. Professionals allied to medicine, pharmacists, nurses, and other specialised fields are also eligible, provided they hold valid registration with their respective regulatory bodies.

Applicants for the Nigerian Army Engineers and Signals corps must possess at least a second-class upper degree or equivalent HND in relevant engineering or technology disciplines, while candidates for the Education Corps require BSc or BA Education degrees in approved fields.

Medical consultants successful in the recruitment will be commissioned with the rank of Major, while other officer cadets will be granted the rank of Lieutenant upon completion of training.

Application process fully online

Candidates must apply online and provide a passport photograph, educational certificates, state of origin certificate, birth certificate, and National Identification Number (NIN) or Bank Verification Number (BVN).

Applicants without existing accounts on the portal can register and receive verification via email.

“Applicants are reminded that all information submitted must be accurate, and failure to comply with instructions may lead to disqualification,” the Military Secretary added.

All applications must be completed by 4 February 2026. Candidates seeking further clarification can contact the Nigerian Army recruitment helpdesk at 08179269294 or 08109959294 between 8am and 6pm daily.

“The Nigerian Army continues to uphold transparency and professionalism in all its recruitment exercises, ensuring equal opportunity for all eligible Nigerians,” the statement concluded.

