Tinubu Congratulates Kano Governor Abba Yusuf at 63

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent a message of congratulations to Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, as he marked his 63rd birthday, praising his leadership qualities and commitment to public service.

The message was conveyed on Sunday through the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga. Tinubu described Yusuf as a leader whose integrity and humility were evident in his approach to governance since assuming office in 2023.

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf at a public function.

Presidency reflects on governance record

The president noted that Yusuf’s conduct in office reflected personal values shaped by years of public service. He observed that the governor’s background in government prepared him for the responsibilities of leading Kano State.

The statement read in part:

“Governor Yusuf’s leadership experience, particularly his years as commissioner, managing strategic portfolios in Kano State, may have prepared him for the kind of infrastructural changes now witnessed in the state.”

Tinubu also referenced Yusuf’s election on the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, saying his administration had maintained a clear focus on grassroots development and policies aimed at improving the welfare of ordinary citizens.

Infrastructure and education reforms noted

According to the president, several projects undertaken by the Kano State Government stood out. These included urban renewal initiatives, bridge construction and expanded road networks across the state. He specifically mentioned the ongoing five-kilometre road projects being executed in various local government areas.

Tinubu further acknowledged Yusuf’s decision to declare a state of emergency in the education sector. He said the move demonstrated a willingness to confront long-standing challenges in schooling and learning outcomes.

The president noted that the education policy had begun to yield results, citing improved performance by Kano students in the National Examinations Council examinations.

Birthday wishes from Aso Rock

Tinubu concluded the message by offering personal goodwill to the governor. He wished Yusuf continued good health and many more years of service marked by positive impact.

The president expressed hope that the Kano State Government would sustain its development drive and continue to pursue policies that support social progress and economic growth across the state.

