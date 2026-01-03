Canada has deported 366 Nigerians in 2025, marking a significant increase in immigration enforcement

A report highlights that Nigeria has returned to top 10 deportation list, with nearly 1,000 Nigerians awaiting removal

Canadian authorities intensify deportations to address immigration targets, housing shortages, and border security concerns

Canada has deported more than 366 Nigerians in 2025 as part of its most aggressive immigration enforcement drive in over a decade.

Just In: Canada Deports Over 300 Nigerians in Major Immigration Crackdown

Source: Twitter

366 Nigerians deported within 10 months

Data obtained from the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reveal that 366 Nigerians were deported between January and October 2025, placing Nigeria ninth among the top 10 nationalities removed from Canada during the period.

The statistics, updated on November 25, 2025, also show that 974 Nigerians are currently listed as “removal in progress”, meaning they are awaiting deportation from the country.

Report: Nigeria re-enters top 10 deportation list

According to the CBSA figures, Nigeria did not appear among the top 10 deported nationalities in 2023 and 2024 but returned to the list in 2025, recording 366 removals in just 10 months.

Historical data indicate fluctuating deportation numbers: 339 Nigerians were removed in 2019, 302 in 2020, 242 in 2021 and 199 in 2022. The 2025 figure represents an eight per cent increase compared to 2019.

Crackdown reaches fastest pace in over a decade

The deportations come amid a sweeping immigration crackdown by Canadian authorities. The CBSA is now removing nearly 400 foreign nationals weekly, the highest rate recorded in more than 10 years.

In the 2024–2025 fiscal year alone, Canada deported 18,048 people, spending approximately $78 million on removal operations.

Under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, the CBSA is legally required to remove any foreign national with an enforceable removal order.

Failed asylum claims account for majority of removals

CBSA data show that about 83 per cent of deportees are failed refugee claimants whose asylum applications were denied. Criminality accounts for roughly four per cent of removals.

Foreign nationals may face deportation for several reasons, including security concerns, human rights violations, criminal activity, misrepresentation, health grounds, financial reasons or failure to comply with immigration laws.

Only African country in top 10 list

Nigeria is the only African country to feature in Canada’s top 10 nationalities for deportations in 2025. Other African countries are grouped under “remaining nationals,” which accounted for 6,233 removals.

Just In: Canada Deports Over 300 Nigerians in Major Immigration Crackdown

Source: Twitter

The top countries for deportation this year include Mexico (3,972), India (2,831), Haiti (2,012), Colombia (737), Romania (672), the United States (656), Venezuela (562), China (385), Nigeria (366) and Pakistan (359).

Nigeria also appears as the only African country in the removal-in-progress inventory, ranking fifth with 974 cases.

Government cites housing and border pressures

Canadian authorities say the intensified deportation drive is aimed at tightening immigration targets and addressing housing shortages, labour market pressures and border security concerns.

The government has allocated an additional $30.5 million over three years to strengthen removal operations, alongside a $1.3 billion commitment to border security.

Concerns raised over proposed border bill

President of the Canadian Association of Refugee Lawyers, Aisling Bondy, has warned that deportations could increase further if Bill C-12, known as the border bill, is passed.

“One of the clauses in that bill is that a lot of people will be permanently banned from filing a refugee claim in Canada,” Bondy said.

Canada remains key destination for Nigerians

Despite the crackdown, Canada continues to attract Nigerian migrants. The 2021 Canadian census shows that over 40,000 Nigerians moved to Canada between 2016 and 2021, making them the largest African migrant group in the country.

Immigration data also indicate that 6,600 Nigerians became permanent residents in the first four months of 2024, while more than 71,000 Nigerians obtained Canadian citizenship between 2005 and 2024.

Analysts say Canada’s ageing population and labour shortages will likely continue to draw skilled professionals and students from Nigeria, even as immigration enforcement tightens.

Trump expands Ttavel ban, adds Nigeria

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Donald Trump on Tuesday, December 16, signed a proclamation further restricting entry to the United States (US) for nationals from certain high-risk countries.

Among the 15 additional countries newly subject to partial restrictions is Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng