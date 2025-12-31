APC chieftain Abdulrahman Haske called on youths in Lamurde Local Government Area to reject violence and promote peace as a foundation for development

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Adamawa state, Abdulrahman Haske, has appealed to youths in Lamurde Local Government Area to reject violence and commit themselves to peace as a pathway to development.

Haske made the call while distributing relief materials to residents affected by recent unrest in parts of the local government area. He said peace was not the duty of government alone but a shared obligation that required the active participation of young people and community leaders.

Source: Original

Youth role in community stability

According to Haske, youths possess the strength, creativity and numbers needed to transform their communities. He warned that these same qualities could become destructive when young people allow themselves to be used by individuals who profit from disorder.

“Young people must understand that violence only sets communities backward. Those who instigate unrest often disappear when the consequences arrive, leaving the youth and the wider community to suffer the losses,” he said.

Haske said communities trapped in cycles of violence often struggle to attract investment, infrastructure and social services. He noted that insecurity discourages development partners and undermines local economic activities, leaving residents worse off in the long run.

Source: Original

Relief materials as solidarity gesture

He explained that the distribution of relief items was intended to go beyond immediate assistance. According to him, the intervention was also meant to reassure affected families that they had not been abandoned during a difficult period.

Haske said dialogue and tolerance remained the most reliable ways to resolve disagreements. He urged residents to seek peaceful channels when conflicts arise, adding that no meaningful progress could occur in an environment marked by fear and suspicion.

The APC chieftain also appealed to parents, traditional rulers and community leaders to play stronger roles in guiding young people. He said mentoring and moral instruction were necessary to help youths develop patience, respect for others and a sense of responsibility to their communities.

Addressing residents of Lamurde directly, Haske called for calm and unity across wards and settlements. He said the area had significant human and natural potential that could only be realized through cooperation and peaceful coexistence.

“To the people of Lamurde, let us remain peaceful and united. Only in an atmosphere of harmony can we build a future of opportunity, development and shared prosperity for our children,” he said.

Residents who attended the event praised the intervention and described it as timely. Some called on political leaders, security agencies and community stakeholders to sustain peacebuilding efforts and ensure that recent unrest does not return.

They expressed hope that continued engagement with youths and consistent support for affected families would help restore confidence and stability across the local government area.

Source: Legit.ng