A tragic incident occurred on Saturday, December 27, in Yola South Local Government Area, Adamawa state, when a convoy belonging to popular politician and 2027 governorship candidate Mr. Emmanuel Musa allegedly struck a tricycle while driving recklessly through the town.

The accident left one woman dead and several passengers injured.

The injured individuals where admitted at the Accident and Emergency Unit at the Modibbo Adama Teaching Hospital Yola.

However, the convoy did not stop after hitting the tricycle, and the absence of remorse or apology to date has ignited accusations against the politician.

Speaking to Legit.ng correspondent, Magdalene Stephen a sibling to the victims involved in the accident said:

"My two sisters Comfort and Ijagla were inside the tricycle that was hit by the convoy of Emmanuel Musa in Yola town. I was at a wedding reception when I received a call that my sisters have been rushed to the Accident and Emergency Unit at Modibbo Adama Teaching Hospital Yola. I was so confused, and immediately rushed to the hospital, when I arrived, my sisters were in deep pain."

"After the treatment at the A&E unit, we were transferred to the female ward where we began the proper treatment. The convoy didn't stop to show any remorse or concern towards the victims, my family took care of all the medical bills up till the day we were discharged to go and continue the treatment at home."

Magdalene added:

"Our main reason of being upset is, at least there should be a sign of remorse from them to show it wasn't an intentional act, but from all indications, it was an act of reckless driving that led to the accident which claimed the life of an innocent woman and put my siblings into so much pain."

"We spent four days in the hospital, we were expecting to see someone or a phone call from Mr Emmanuel, but none of such happened and till date, there's nothing as such that has happened."

"I want justice to be served for my siblings and the innocent woman who's life was cut short as a result of the accident. The driver of the car should face the law for driving in such a reckless manner within the town without having the consciousness of the people around him."

"We are not after money or anything from them, all we want is a show of concern for what happened to our loved ones. It hurts to see my two sisters suffering from severe pain due to the accident."

She however noted that: "It is high time the government take drastic measures towards reckless driving with in the town or city to avoid further occurence of such incident as this. My siblings are getting better and I hope they become stronger soon."

