Accord Party reaffirms Prof Christopher Imumolen's expulsion due to gross misconduct and anti-party activities

The party welcomes back members misled by Imumolen, promoting unity and reconciliation

Chairman Mgbudem insists Accord remains stable and focused on upcoming elections amid false claims

The Accord Party has declared that its former presidential candidate, Prof Christopher Imumolen, remains expelled from the party, even as it welcomed back supporters and members who were allegedly misled by him, insisting that the party’s leadership remains united and firmly recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The National Chairman of Accord, Barrister Maxwell Mgbudem, made the clarification on Tuesday during a world press conference at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, where he accused Imumolen of spreading misinformation and attempting to destabilise the party following his expulsion.

Party leadership reaffirms expulsion of former candidate

Mgbudem said Imumolen was expelled from Accord for gross misconduct and anti-party activities after exhausting all internal disciplinary processes, stressing that the decision had not been challenged within the party structure.

“Prof Christopher Imumolen had long been expelled from Accord for gross misconduct and anti-party activities, which he did not challenge. He is no longer a member of our party, effective from November 20, 2024," Mgbudem said.

He added that the party would not be distracted by what he described as false claims and propaganda aimed at misleading the public.

Accord welcomes back misled members

The Accord chairman disclosed that while Imumolen remains expelled, the party has opened its doors to members and supporters who were allegedly deceived into following him.

“NEC welcomed back members who were misled by the expelled Imumolen,” he said. “Discipline is a core value of Accord, but we are also committed to unity and reconciliation where necessary.”

No faction in Accord, chairman insists

Mgbudem dismissed claims of a leadership crisis within the party, declaring that Accord has no factions at any level and remains one of the most stable political parties in the country.

“I state categorically that Accord has no faction at all levels of leadership,” he said. “The party is peaceful, stable, united, progressive and one of the fastest growing political parties in Nigeria today.”

He described individuals challenging the party’s leadership as “political jobbers seeking cheap publicity and stomach infrastructure”.

Court rulings uphold party position

The Accord chairman cited several court rulings which, he said, affirmed the party’s internal processes and nullified attempts by Imumolen to present himself as national chairman.

According to him, the Federal Capital Territory High Court struck out a suit filed by Imumolen on grounds that leadership disputes within political parties are non-justiciable.

“The court clearly ruled that internal affairs of political parties, including leadership and disciplinary actions, are matters best left to the party itself,” Mgbudem said.

Party focused on elections, not distractions

Mgbudem said Accord is now focused on winning upcoming elections, including the Osun governorship race, Ekiti contests, FCT area council polls and preparations for the 2027 general election.

“We will not dissipate energy responding to frivolities from political nomads roaming the democratic space,” he said. “Our focus is on rebuilding, strengthening the party and delivering credible alternatives to Nigerians.”

He urged the media to verify facts before publishing reports about the party, adding that Accord remains open to clarification and engagement.

“Please be guided in your reports about the party,” Mgbudem said. “Accord is united, focused and moving forward.”

Source: Legit.ng