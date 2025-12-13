Trending photos from Tasnim Baba-Ahmed and Sani Dangote Jnr’s wedding attracted wide attention across political and business circles

The wedding fatiha was held at the Sultan Sa’ad Mosque in Abuja with top political and business figures in attendance

Guests praised the ceremony as simple and elegant as images from the event circulated widely on social media

Trending photographs have emerged from the wedding ceremony of Tasnim Baba-Ahmed, daughter of the Labour Party’s 2023 vice-presidential candidate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, and Sani Dangote Jnr, nephew of Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

The union has attracted widespread attention across political and business circles, bringing together two prominent Nigerian families.

Trending Video and Photos Emerge as Ex- Vice Presidential Candidate's Daughter Weds Dangote’s Nephew

Source: Twitter

Wedding fatiha held in Abuja

The wedding fatiha was held on Friday at the Sultan Sa’ad Mosque, located within Baze University, Abuja.

Family members, close friends and invited guests were present at the solemn Islamic ceremony.

Sani Dangote Jnr is the son of the late Sani Dangote, younger brother of Aliko Dangote, who passed away in 2021 after a battle with colon cancer.

Political and business leaders grace the ceremony

Several notable figures attended the wedding reception, including the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, and billionaire industrialist, Aliko Dangote.

A source close to the family described the event as “simple but elegant,” noting that it reflected the values of both families.

“It was a dignified ceremony attended by people who genuinely wished the couple well,” the source said.

Bride’s academic background highlighted

Tasnim Baba-Ahmed graduated from the University of Reading in the United Kingdom last year, a detail that drew warm remarks from guests who praised her academic achievements.

One attendee noted, “She is well-educated, humble and comes from a family that values learning and public service.”

Celebrations spark reactions on social media

Trending Video and Photos Emerge as Ex- Vice Presidential Candidate's Daughter Weds Dangote’s Nephew

Source: Twitter

Photos and short clips from the ceremony quickly circulated on social media platforms, with many Nigerians congratulating the couple and commenting on the rare convergence of political influence and business wealth.

As of press time, neither of the families had issued an official statement beyond expressions of gratitude to guests and well-wishers.

Rich foods lady received at Nigerian wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who attended a Nigerian wedding uninvited had displayed the rich meals she was served. She said she was served small chops to start with.

She showed the couple as they danced into the reception while she enjoyed small chops. After the small chops, the lady was given a green cocktail followed by Chinese rice. Finally, she got a strawberry daiquiri mocktail and a souvenir. Her experience, which she shared on TikTok, amused internet users.

Source: Legit.ng