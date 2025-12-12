The Federal High Court in Abuja has given a fresh update on the case against suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari

FCT, Abuja - The Federal High Court in Abuja fixed February 26, 2026, for judgment in the case against suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police and former head of the Police Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari.

Suspended DCP Kyari and his brothers, Mohammed Kyari and Ali Kyari, are facing a 23-count charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/408/2022.

As reported by The Punch, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) filed the case against Kyari and his brothers.

Justice James Omotosho fixed the date on Friday, December 12, 2025, after the NDLEA counsel, Sunday Joseph, Kyari’s lawyer, Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), and counsel for his brothers, Monjok Agom, adopted their written addresses and presented their arguments for and against the charge.

NDLEA claimed that it uncovered 14 assets belonging to Abba Kyari, including shopping malls, a residential estate, a polo playground, land, and farmland in various parts of the Federal Capital Territory and in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The agency also alleged that Kyari’s bank accounts have over ₦207 million and €17,598.

The former IRT commander was alleged to have failed to declare ownership of the properties.

Kyari argued through his counsel that the prosecution had failed to provide evidence that he owned the properties listed.

However, on October 28, Justice Omotosho dismissed the no-case submission, ruling that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against the defendants, necessitating that Kyari open his defence to address the issues raised.

Kyari opened his defence on November 4, and maintained that he had duly declared his assets and those of his wife in line with the law.

Tinubu told to release Abba Kyari

Recall that the Movement for the Emancipation of Nigeria (MEN) demanded the release of suspended police officer Abba Kyari.

MEN said keeping Kyari in custody despite recent presidential pardons for convicted drug traffickers and other offenders undermines justice and fairness.

The group urged President Tinubu and Attorney-General Lateef Fagbemi to discontinue Kyari’s trial.

Suspended DCP Abba Kyari released from prison

The embattled suspended DCP, Abba Kyari, was released from prison after spending 27 months in detention.

The spokesperson of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Adamu Duza, confirmed the development via a statement, revealing why Kyari was set free.

Legit.ng reports that Kyari was detained after being arrested on February 14, 2022, by the NDLEA for his alleged involvement with an international drug cartel.

