President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of retired Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Idris Adamu as chairman of the Military Pensions Board (MPB).

The appointment will take effect from December 1, 2025, and is expected to support ongoing reforms in the management of pensions for retired service personnel.

AVM Abubakar Idris Adamu is appointed as chairman of the Military Pensions Board.

Source: Facebook

A statement issued on Tuesday, December 9, by the office of the secretary to the government of the federation said the decision aligns with the administration’s plan to strengthen accountability and improve service delivery within the military pension system.

Tinubu's mandate is to strengthen pension administration

The SGF’s spokesman, Segun Imohiosen, said the president expects the new chairman to bring discipline and financial skill to the role, Punch reported.

He stated that Tinubu urged Adamu to uphold integrity and show patriotism in all engagements involving the welfare of retired military personnel. The statement added that the government is working to rebuild public confidence in pension structures across security institutions.

Adamu is widely regarded in military circles as a seasoned administrator with strong financial expertise. His appointment is being viewed as a deliberate move to enhance the efficiency of a board that has faced pressure to improve its operations.

Adamu military and financial background

The retired officer served in several senior positions within the Nigerian Air Force before exiting active service.

His career includes roles as Directing Staff at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College and Deputy Director of Budget at the Defence Intelligence Agency. He also held the position of Principal Staff Officer for Finance at the Air Warfare Centre.

Retired Air Vice Marshal Adamu previously held key military and financial roles before his new appointment.

Source: Twitter

Adamu at various times commanded the 081 Pay and Accounting Group and later became Director of Finance at NAF Headquarters. He went on to lead the Nigerian Air Force Investment Limited and its subsidiaries, where he managed financial portfolios and investment operations.

Before concluding his career, Adamu served as Directing Staff at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies in Kuru. His supporters say these experiences have prepared him for the administrative responsibilities ahead.

