Hon Philip Agbese dismissed allegations linking Lt General Tukur Buratai to terrorism financing and described them as politically motivated

The lawmaker recalled Buratai’s frontline role in reclaiming territories and restoring governance during Nigeria’s fight against insurgency

Agbese warned that circulating unfounded claims risked undermining public confidence in security institutions

Allegations linking former Chief of Army Staff Lt General Tukur Yusuf Buratai to terrorism financing have been dismissed by the deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Hon Philip Agbese, who described the claims as baseless and politically driven.

He told journalists in Abuja on Monday, December 8, that the accusations were crafted to damage Buratai’s reputation and diminish his contributions to national security.

Hon Philip Agbese rejects the claims against former Army Chief Buratai. Photo: FB/TukurBuratai

Source: Facebook

Agbese maintained that those pushing the narrative were attempting to distort Nigeria’s recent security history.

Insurgency record defended

He said the former army chief remained a central figure in the country’s counter terrorism campaign. According to him, Boko Haram fighters and their backers had never forgiven Buratai for the setbacks they suffered during his tenure.

He recalled that before Buratai assumed office, large parts of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa were under insurgent control while Abuja had endured a series of bomb attacks that left citizens anxious and unprotected.

Agbese explained that the situation began to change when the army launched coordinated operations to retake occupied towns.

He said the offensive restored government presence in many communities and made it possible for displaced families to return.

Hon. Agbese warns that circulating unfounded claims risks undermining public confidence in security institutions. Photo: FB/HoR

Source: Facebook

Buratai's leadership approach recalled

The lawmaker noted that Buratai’s command structure relied heavily on intelligence gathering. He said the former army chief strengthened collaboration between the military and the civil population and ensured that operations remained within legal and ethical boundaries.

He added that the broader security climate improved during the period as violent groups such as militant factions of IPOB and other criminal networks lost ground.

Agbese argued that any attempt to associate Buratai with terrorism financing ignored the facts. He said, “It is important for Nigerians to understand that Boko Haram terrorists and their sponsors have not forgiven Lt General Buratai for leading the Nigerian Army to defeat them.”

He described the former army chief as a disciplined officer whose career reflected service and commitment to the country. He added that some of the criticisms were designed to undermine a man who had confronted insurgents directly on the field.

Warning against misinformation

Agbese cautioned that circulating unfounded allegations could weaken national confidence in the security establishment. He said misinformation of that nature created an environment in which hostile groups might feel encouraged to test the country’s defences.

He said, “To link a man who confronted terrorists at the frontline to financing them is absurd. His record is one of courage, discipline, and patriotism. Anyone attempting to rewrite that history is engaging in a deliberate smear campaign.”

The lawmaker urged Nigerians to disregard the claims and focus on supporting security agencies working to maintain stability across the nation.

Tinubu’s top minister asked to resign

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Dauda Lawal, the governor of Zamfara state, has called on Bello Matawalle, the minister of state for defence, to resign from his current role if he is a man of honour.

Lawal, in an interview with TVC News, seen by Legit.ng, alleged that Matawalle has links with banditry, a scourge ravaging northwest Nigeria in the past few years

Source: Legit.ng