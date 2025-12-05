Over 42,000 Youth Receive Stipends as TVET Initiative Rolls Out Nationwide

The Federal Government rolled out the first tranche of direct payments under the TVET Initiative

Over 42,000 beneficiaries received monthly stipends of N22,500 while more than 600 vocational centres were funded

The initiative rapidly moved from registration to hands-on vocational training, providing practical support to youth

Nigeria’s education sector has recorded a significant milestone with the federal government’s rollout of the first tranche of direct payments under the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Initiative.

The programme, led by the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, aims to provide practical support to young Nigerians pursuing vocational skills.

Over 42,000 beneficiaries have received their monthly stipend of N22,500, which is intended to cover basic needs and transportation costs, while more than 600 independent technical and vocational centres have also received funding to support their training activities.

Rapid implementation reflects results-driven approach

Launched in May, the TVET Initiative has quickly moved from registration to hands-on vocational training.

Dr Alausa emphasised that efficiency and measurable impact are central to the programme, ensuring that funds reach both students and training centres without unnecessary delays.

“The TVET payments are a direct fulfilment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive to invest aggressively in youth.

“This programme forms a core pillar of the Renewed Hope Agenda and demonstrates that focused, practical support can transform lives," Dr Alausa said.

Focus on skills development and youth empowerment

At the heart of the initiative is the goal of equipping young Nigerians with in-demand skills to promote employment, entrepreneurship, and economic growth.

The initiative is designed for sustainability, with additional tranches of payments planned to maintain momentum and expand the programme’s reach.

Dr Alausa noted that providing direct financial support alongside quality vocational training ensures the effectiveness of the programme and strengthens national human capital development.

Transformative impact expected on communities

Observers say the TVET Initiative has the potential to reshape communities, stimulate local economies, and enhance national productivity by giving young people the tools and resources to succeed.

With the first payments successfully disbursed, the programme is set to continue its nationwide rollout, highlighting the government’s commitment to practical, youth-focused educational reform.

