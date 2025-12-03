A South African court handed down a combined 37-year prison sentence to two defendants convicted of drug-related offences

Nigerian national Victor Udoh and his South African associate Vuyisekha Mzwakhe were found guilty after police intercepted methamphetamine worth over R260,000

The National Prosecuting Authority said the ruling depicted the justice system’s determination to tackle drug trading networks

A South African court sentenced Nigerian national Victor Udoh and his South African associate, Vuyisekha Mzwakhe, to a combined 37 years in prison after finding them guilty of drug-related offences and immigration violations.

According to South Africa–based Nova News, the Oudtshoorn Regional Court handed Udoh, 33, a 22-year sentence, 20 years for drug-dealing activities and two years for immigration offences.

According to Vanguard, Mzwakhe received a 15-year prison term for her role as a courier in the operation.

Case began in 2021 with social media contact

Court documents revealed that the case began in 2021 when Mzwakhe contacted Udoh through a social-media messaging platform. She offered to transport items between major South African cities.

Prosecutors said she willingly acted as a drug courier and later received funds from Udoh to cover travel and accommodation expenses.

Investigators traced the arrangement to a guesthouse in George, where a parcel was delivered to the pair on October 15, 2021.

Police intercepted a taxi transporting the suspects to Oudtshoorn after receiving intelligence on their movements.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a box containing 743 grams of methamphetamine, commonly known as “tik,” with an estimated street value of R260,050.

Prosecutor argued Udoh coordinated the operation

During the trial, state prosecutor Hyron Goulding argued that the evidence pointed to Udoh as the coordinator of the operation, while Mzwakhe acted as a willing participant.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty. Mzwakhe denied knowledge of the package’s contents, while Udoh challenged the legality of the search.

The court ruled that officers had appropriate authorisation for the roadblock and that the suspects had consented to the search.

Immigration violations and bail breaches

The court was informed that Udoh had been residing unlawfully in South Africa for more than five years after his asylum application was rejected in 2016.

Mzwakhe was initially released on bail but was later rearrested for failing to appear in court. Udoh remained in custody throughout the five-year trial after being denied bail.

National prosecuting authority welcomes ruling

The National Prosecuting Authority welcomed the judgment, saying the ruling underscored the justice system’s commitment to confronting drug-related crimes. It described such offences as a major driver of violence and community destabilisation.

The sentencing came amid renewed scrutiny of transnational drug networks operating across Africa and Asia. Authorities in India recently announced the arrest of 50 Nigerian nationals in a large-scale operation targeting an international narcotics distribution network.

