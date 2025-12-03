The National Assembly has disclosed the dates when votes for the numerous proposals in the ongoing 1999 Constitution review will be carried out

The National Assembly has disclosed that it will be voting on some key proposals in the ongoing 1999 Constitution review. The House of Representatives said it will vote on the proposals on December 10 and 11.

Benjamin Okezie Kalu, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, disclosed that voting would be on the establishment of state police, creation of local government autonomy, state creation and special seats for women in the national assembly.

House of Reps to debate constitutional amendment

According to Kalu, the debate for the constitutional amendment will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, December 3 and 4, ahead of the votes next week. The lawmaker, who also doubled as the chairman of the House Committee on Constitutional Review, called for the attendance of members during the sessions.

Daily Trust reported that Kalu recently informed the house about the completion of the technical work required at this stage, adding that the committee was preparing for the final stage to harmonise the document for consideration.

He disclosed that a total of 87 bills were initially introduced in the House for amendment from the various sections of the Constitution. The areas being covered included fiscal matters, judicial reforms and state police. However, the number of items that will be voted upon has been trimmed to about 45 following public hearings at the zonal and national levels in Abuja, consultations with stakeholders and harmonisation with the Constitutional Review Committee of the Senate.

National Assembly holds retreat with 36 speakers

Recall that on Monday, November 24, the House and Senate committees held a constitutional review committee with the speakers of the 36 states' Houses of Assembly in Abuja, and the process of the amendment got to the decision phase.

The call for a state police was recently renewed following the spike in the mass kidnapping of school children in some parts of the northern states. President Bola Tinubu then urged the national assembly to amend the constitution to allow states to create their own policing.

Following Tinubu's call, the southern governors and the northern governors' forum have expressed their readiness to kick-start the state police. Other issues being discussed included the creation of additional states in the country and the agitation for local government autonomy.

