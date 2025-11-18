A Nigerian High Court has found a man guilty on five counts of fraud and money laundering after a full trial

The convict deceived his victim by falsely claiming the funds were needed for a movie production in Nigeria

All prison sentences were ordered to run concurrently without an option for a fine

A Lagos High Court has sentenced a fraudster to five decades in prison for impersonating a popular actor to steal thousands of pounds from a foreign national.

Justice Ismail Ijelu of the Ikeja court found Osaibovo Charles guilty on multiple charges.

The conviction followed a thorough prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. The court heard that Charles deceived Miss Shenika Garati by posing as well-known Nigerian actor Fredrick Leonard.

As narrated by the anti-graft commission, the fraudster convinced the victim to send £15,000 under the false pretense that the money was for a film production.

Charles faced a six-count charge that included conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence, stealing, and money laundering.

He pleaded not guilty, which led to a full trial where the prosecution presented evidence from two witnesses and several documents.

Lengthy prison term handed down

In his ruling, Justice Ijelu stated that the prosecution successfully proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt. The judge found Charles guilty on all counts except one, for which he was acquitted.

“Having reviewed the evidence, the court is satisfied that the prosecution has proved the case beyond reasonable doubt. The defendant is found guilty as charged,” the judge ruled.

The court imposed a cumulative sentence of 50 years. For the charge of conspiracy to obtain money by false pretence, Charles received a 14-year sentence.

He received another 14 years for the act of obtaining money by false pretence itself. The court also sentenced him to five years for stealing, 14 years for possession of fraudulent documents, and three years for money laundering. Justice Ijelu ordered that all sentences run concurrently.

He also mandated Charles to repay the full £15,000 to the victim.

EFCC said:

"All the sentences are to run concurrently, amounting to a total of 50 years’ imprisonment. The court also ordered restitution of £15,000 to the victim, Miss Shenika Garati."

The judge specified that none of the prison terms came with an option for a fine. This ruling ensures the convict will serve the full duration of his sentence.

