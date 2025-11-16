Senate President Godswill Akpabio said government bore the responsibility of restoring peace in Plateau State and across Nigeria

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has said that government carries the primary duty of restoring stability in Plateau state and across the country.

He spoke at the Jos Polo Field during a reception for new members joining the All Progressives Congress in the state and urged citizens to contribute to peacebuilding efforts.

Akpabio said President Bola Tinubu remains committed to addressing recurring violence and assured residents that their concerns will not be ignored. He added that peace must be pursued from within and cannot be imposed by external actors.

Call for collective peace efforts

“We are calling on God the Almighty to help us at the centre to bring peace to Plateau. Anybody that will rule Plateau must be committed to peace. This is the only party that cares for you.

I stand here representing the President and to assure you that we will do everything possible to ensure you have peace. It is not people outside that will come and give you peace. It is we that must bring peace. We must live in peace with one another. Nigeria must have peace for progress to come,” he said.

Akpabio told supporters that security challenges in the state have deep roots. He said past reports used to assess the crisis date back many years and reflect long standing grievances.

Senate president laments scale of killings

He expressed sorrow over the repeated loss of lives.

“Let me assure the people of Plateau State that your concerns are going to be addressed. I cry whenever I hear the killing of a human being, whether a child or an adult.

This problem we are having now did not start today; so many people have died in Plateau. Nigeria is crying out. A lot of blood has been shed, and we are not happy. The President of Nigeria is equally not happy,” he said.

Akpabio added that the violence witnessed since 2010 has continued to take a toll on communities. He vowed that efforts to restore peace and stability will be strengthened and called on residents to support President Tinubu and the APC for progress in the state.

