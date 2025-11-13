Police in Kano arrested a government driver who stole a Toyota Hilux from the convoy of Deputy Governor Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo

The stolen Hilux was traced and recovered in the early hours of Wednesday through a swift joint operation by security operatives

The Deputy Governor’s Office described the theft as a “breach of trust” and commended the professionalism of the police in the recovery effort

A driver has been arrested by the police in connection with the theft of a Toyota Hilux belonging to the convoy of Kano state Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo. The vehicle, which was reported missing earlier in the week, has been successfully recovered following a swift security operation.

Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Ibrahim Garba, confirmed the recovery in a statement issued on Wednesday, Daily Trust reported.

The recovered Toyota Hilux belongs to the convoy of Kano Deputy Governor Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo. Photo: DT

Source: Facebook

He said the police traced and retrieved the vehicle in the early hours of the day after what he described as a “swift and coordinated operation” by security operatives.

Police confirm successful recovery effort

According to the statement, the suspect, who is a permanent and pensionable driver with the government, is currently in police custody and assisting investigators. The Deputy Governor’s Office described the theft as “a clear breach of trust” and assured that justice would take its full course.

The office also commended the professionalism of the police and other security agencies that worked together to recover the vehicle.

“The general public is hereby advised to remain calm and rest assured that the security of lives and property remains the top priority of the Kano State Government, both within and outside the Government House,” the statement read.

Government commends police response

Security authorities in Kano said the swift recovery of the Hilux demonstrates the effectiveness of coordinated intelligence sharing between the police and other agencies.

Deputy Governor Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo’s Office commended the swift response of the security agencies.

Source: Original

Officials added that the prompt arrest of the suspect would serve as a deterrent to similar acts of internal misconduct within government establishments.

The recovered vehicle has since been returned to the Deputy Governor’s convoy, while police continue further investigation to determine if others were involved in the incident.

Kano community bans boyfriend-girlfriend meetings

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Sharada community in Kano State has banned boyfriend-girlfriend meetings beyond 10 p.m. as part of sweeping new security measures.

The village head, Alhaji Iliyasu Muazu Sharada, announced the restriction alongside 28 other bylaws following consultations with ward heads, and community elders.

“The regulations also prohibit lovers from meeting in tinted vehicles, and ban horse riding during wedding celebrations.

“Additionally, house agents, and lawyers must now obtain the village head's approval before renting out properties,” the village head added.

Man arrested in Kano for lewd act

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a 24-year-old man, Shamsu Yakubu, was arrested by Kano Hisbah after a viral video showed him engaging in an obscene act with a she-goat.

The suspect claimed the act was staged to gain social media attention, though he denied actual contact with the animal.

Hisbah officials condemned the act and ordered mental and drug evaluations, warning against eroding Islamic and moral values for online fame.

Source: Legit.ng