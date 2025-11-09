Africa Digital Media Awards

Nigeria

Breaking: Terrorists Reign Terror in Mali as African Union Begs World Powers To Step In

by  Ezra Ukanwa
  • AU chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf expressed deep concern over rising terrorist attacks and worsening humanitarian conditions in Mali
  • Youssouf urged world powers to unite and provide urgent coordinated support to counter terrorism and violent extremism across the Sahel
  • AU condemned kidnappings including three Egyptians and reaffirmed its readiness to assist Mali and Sahel nations in restoring peace and stability

Mali - The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has expressed deep concern over the escalating violence and deteriorating humanitarian situation in Mali.

In a strongly worded statement on Saturday, November 8, Youssouf warned that terrorist groups have intensified their attacks, imposed blockades, and cut off access to essential supplies, plunging communities into despair.

The African Union breaks its silence over the worsening Mali crisis, urging world leaders to act against escalating terrorism and human suffering. Photo credit: FLORENT VERGNES/BRYAN R. SMITH
Source: Getty Images
“The deliberate targeting of innocent civilians is utterly unacceptable. These acts of terror have caused severe human suffering and worsened instability across the Sahel region," he said.

AU calls for global intervention and unity

The AU Chairperson via X,appealed for urgent international support, calling on world powers to unite in addressing the crisis.

He stressed the need for “a robust, coordinated, and coherent response” to counter terrorism and violent extremism across the Sahel.

“We urge all partners to enhance intelligence sharing, strengthen cooperation, and provide sustained support to the affected states. “The African Union cannot stand alone in this struggle," Youssouf stated.

His call aligns with the Communiqué of the 1304th AU ministerial meeting held on 30 September 2025, which emphasised collective security measures in the region.

AU condemns kidnappings and human rights violations

Youssouf also condemned the recent spate of kidnappings, including the abduction of three Egyptian nationals.

He described the incidents as “grave violations of human rights and international humanitarian law” and demanded their immediate and unconditional release.

“These acts of lawlessness must not go unpunished. The safety of all civilians and humanitarian workers must remain a top priority,” he said.

Pledge of AU support to Mali and Sahel nations

A new wave of terror forces the African Union to call for swift global action to halt violence and restore peace in Mali and across the Sahel region.
World powers are on alert after a disturbing update from Mali as the African Union warns of deepening insecurity and mass displacement. Photo credit: African Union
Source: Twitter

Reaffirming the African Union’s solidarity with the Government and people of Mali, Youssouf assured that the AU remains ready to provide necessary assistance to countries across the Sahel.

“The African Union stands firmly with Mali and its neighbours during this challenging period. We are committed to supporting all efforts that promote peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region," he said.

The AU Chairperson also extended condolences to the families of victims affected by the ongoing violence and reiterated his organisation’s “unwavering commitment” to restoring security and hope in Mali.

Mali, others withdraw from International Criminal Court

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have formally announced their withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC). In a joint statement released on Monday, September 22, 2025, they described the institution as “a tool of neocolonial repression”.

The move marks a significant escalation in the diplomatic transformation sweeping West Africa’s Sahel region, which has witnessed eight coups between 2020 and 2023.

The three countries, all currently governed by military officers, declared their exit from the ICC after more than two decades of membership.

Source: Legit.ng

