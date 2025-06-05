The African Union Commission voices concerns over the U.S. government's new travel restrictions, urging a more balanced and consultative approach

The statement warns of potential disruptions to diplomatic ties, educational exchanges, and commercial engagements between Africa and the United States

The Commission reaffirms its commitment to fostering cooperation and calls for transparent dialogue to address underlying issues

The African Union Commission expresses concern following the U.S. government's announcement imposing new travel restrictions affecting several countries, including some in Africa.

The African Union Commission acknowledges the sovereign right of all nations to protect their borders and ensure national security.

However, in response to the June 5 proclamation by the United States government, the Commission urges a more balanced and evidence-based approach that reflects the longstanding partnership between Africa and the United States.

Concerns over diplomatic and economic ties

Highlighting the possible negative effects of the travel ban, the Commission warns of disruptions to people-to-people ties, educational exchanges, and commercial engagements.

The statement stresses that such restrictions could undermine decades of carefully nurtured diplomatic relations.

African Union calls for consultative dialogue

“The African Union Commission respectfully calls upon the U.S. Administration to consider adopting a more consultative approach and to engage in constructive dialogue with the countries concerned,” the Commission states.

The appeal emphasizes transparent communication and collaborative efforts to address any underlying issues influencing this decision.

Commitment to strengthening U.S.-Africa relations

As tensions rise over the travel restrictions, the African Union affirms its willingness to support initiatives that foster mutual understanding and cooperation.

“The Commission stands ready to support efforts that promote understanding, resolve concerns, and strengthen cooperation between Africa and the United States.”

While the full impact of the travel ban is yet to unfold, the African Union maintains its stance on diplomatic engagement, urging the United States to reconsider the approach in favour of collaborative solutions.

Full statement below:

“The African Union Commission has taken note of the recent proclamation by the Government of the United States imposing new travel restrictions affecting nationals from several countries, including some on the African continent.

“While recognising the sovereign right of all nations to protect their borders and ensure the security of their citizens, the African Union Commission respectfully appeals to the United States to exercise this right in a manner that is balanced, evidence-based, and reflective of the long-standing partnership between the United States and Africa.

“The Commission remains concerned about the potential negative impact of such measures on people-to-people ties, educational exchange, commercial engagement, and the broader diplomatic relations that have been carefully nurtured over decades. Africa and the United States share mutual interests in promoting peace, prosperity, and global cooperation.

“The African Union Commission respectfully calls upon the U.S. Administration to consider adopting a more consultative approach and to engage in constructive dialogue with the countries concerned. The Commission appeals for transparent communication, and where necessary, collaborative efforts to address any underlying issues that may have informed this decision.

“The Commission stands ready to support efforts that promote understanding, resolve concerns, and strengthen cooperation between Africa and the United States.”

