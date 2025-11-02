Nigerian lawyer Okoi Obono-Obla faults Donald Trump’s claim of “Christian genocide” in Nigeria, describing it as hypocritical and misleading

Obono-Obla says the U.S. must fix its own church shootings before interfering in Nigeria’s affairs

Another lawyer, Leonard Anyogo, calls for diplomacy and cooperation, urging Nigeria to engage the U.S. through dialogue

A Nigerian constitutional lawyer, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, has faulted U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent claim of “Christian genocide” in Nigeria, describing it as hypocritical and misleading.

He said the United States should confront its own recurring gun violence in churches before interfering in Nigeria’s domestic affairs.

Donald Trump threatens Tinubu with military action Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

Obono-Obla, a former presidential aide, spoke in Calabar on Sunday, accusing the U.S. government of exploiting religion to advance a political agenda, Daily Trust reported.

He described Washington’s posture as “dubious diplomacy backed by arrogant militarism,” and warned that such narratives could undermine Nigeria’s sovereignty and unity.

US accused of double standards on violence

“The so-called ‘Christian genocide’ narrative being pushed by Trump and some American evangelical groups lacks logic, facts, and context,” Obono-Obla said.

He argued that the United States, which has repeatedly witnessed deadly gun attacks in churches and public spaces, has never invited foreign powers to intervene in its affairs.

According to him, attempts by the U.S. to use religion as an excuse to interfere in Nigeria would amount to a serious violation of international law.

He accused Washington of a long record of “sabotaging sovereign nations through misinformation and proxy wars,” citing Iraq, Libya, and Ukraine as examples. He added that any nation challenging U.S. influence often becomes a target for destabilization efforts.

Nigeria urged to choose diplomacy over conflict

Sharing a similar view, Barrister Leonard Anyogo, chairman of Good Governance Advocacy International, advised President Bola Tinubu to respond to Trump’s statements with diplomacy rather than hostility. He said dialogue and cooperation remain better tools for maintaining international peace.

“Nigeria must be engaging and not combative,” Anyogo said. “We should focus on cooperation, not conflict, and propose genuine security synergy with the U.S. rather than trading accusations.”

US war department ‘preparing for action’ in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States Department of War says it is preparing for possible action in Nigeria following President Donald Trump’s threat to halt aid and deploy forces over alleged killings of Christians in the country.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the development on his verified X account, saying the American government will not stand by while innocent Christians are attacked.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth says Washington will not ignore the killings of Christians in Nigeria. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

His statement followed Trump’s Saturday post on his Truth Social platform, where the US President said Washington could “completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists” responsible for the alleged violence.

“The killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria — and anywhere — must end immediately. The Department of War is preparing for action. Either the Nigerian Government protects Christians, or we will kill the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” Hegseth wrote.

Foreign ministry reacts to Trump's claim

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria's Foreign ministry commented on the claim that Nigerian Christians were being killed in massive proportions.

According to the government ministry, the claim by the United States President Donald Trump did not reflect the reality on the ground.

US President Donald Trump claimed that there were widespread killings of Christians in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng