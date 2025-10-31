President Bola Tinubu has been urged to review some of his policies to alleviate poverty and reduce hardship in the country in order to make the military coup plot unattractive to some Nigerian youths.

Binzak Azeez, a legal practitioner and political commentator, made the call while speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, noting that the president needs to go beyond the restructuring of the security architecture of the country.

The lawyer expressed worries about the report that some military personnel were planning to take over the leadership of the country, considering the fact that there was no explicit denial or confirmation of the claim from the authorities, saying the Defence Headquarters' statement was ambiguous.

He lamented that the younger generations are celebrating the military's attempt to seize power because they have misinterpreted the coup to be a revolutionary move. However, he warned that the military government was never an inclusive system.

His statement reads:

"I am really disturbed by the report of the military coup. Till now, there is no official and express confirmation or denial of the attempted coup except the ambiguous press release from the Defence Headquarters. I do believe there was an attempted coup due to the latest replacement of some of the military chiefs.

"A section of the country that feels frustrated, sidelined and unrepresented in the Tinubu-led administration tends to support the return of the khaki men. Likewise, the younger ones who didn't experience the dark days of the military regime ignorantly celebrated the attempted power seizure. They misinterpreted a military takeover as a revolution, which would change the narrative of the country for good.

"Military regime doesn't give room to an inclusive or participatory government. Only a few amongst the top military hierarchy make public policy. At the same time, the military lacks political leadership. If the coup had succeeded, the expectation of the military regime advocates would have ended in disaster.

"I wish the Tinubu-led administration would extend its reforms beyond the change of the service chiefs. Some of the policies of his administration should also be reviewed. There is a need to take deliberate steps to reduce hardship, ameliorate the suffering of common Nigerians and douse the ethnic tension in the country. This approach is more strategic as coups only thrive on the government's unpopularity."

