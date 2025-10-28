The Vatican secretary of state, Pietro Parolin, has condemned the allegations that Christians are the ones being targeted by terrorist groups

The Vatican secretary of state, Pietro Parolin, has dismissed the allegation of the religious genocide claim on the security challenges facing Nigeria, saying the situation in the country was a result of social causes.

Perolin made this known on Monday, October 27, in Rome on the sidelines of the presentation of a report on religious freedom. The report was compiled by Aid to the Church in Need (ACN).

Vatican speaks on alleged Christian killings in Nigeria

Speaking on the report of the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria, the cardinal explained that one of the social causes of the insecurity in the country is the disputes between farmers and herders in the north-central region of Nigeria.

According to The Cable, the cleric noted that the crisis in Nigeria was not "a religious conflict." He explained that the extremist group in the country are not making distinctions in the killings, adding that they use violence against any opponent.

His statement reads:

“We should also recognise that many Muslims in Nigeria are themselves victims of this same intolerance.”

In another separate launch of the ACN report on the same day in the UK parliament, John Bakeni, the bishop of the Diocese of Maiduguri, added that the underlying causes of the violence in the country were. He identified poverty, climate change and competition for land as major factors.

Nigerian bishop addresses UK congress

According to Bakeni, though some of the attacks have a religious colouration because gunmen are attacking churches, priests and other symbols of Christianity with impunity.

The Catholic leaders' comment came amid the growing concerns from some international lawmakers tagging the insecurity in the country as a Christian genocide. A claim that the federal government has repeatedly rejected.

Following the meeting of President Bola Tinubu on the sidelines of the Aqaba Process meeting in Rome earlier this month, Massad Boulos, US President Donald Trump's senior adviser on Arab and African Affairs, dismissed the allegations.

According to Boulos, the terrorists are killing more Muslims than Christians in Nigeria. He promised that the US will not stop working with the government to end the menace of insecurity in the country.

Nigeria's insecurity challenges escalated ahead of the 2015 general elections when the activities of the Boko Haram terrorist groups took the lives in the northeast region of the country.

