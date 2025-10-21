The Nigerian Education Loan Fund ( NELFUND ) has announced the opening of its student loan application portal for the 2025 / 2026 academic session

The portal will be accessible from 23 October 2025 to 31 January 2026, offering financial support to eligible students across Nigeria

Institutions are urged to update student records and adopt flexible registration measures to ensure no student is left behind

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has officially announced the opening of its student loan application portal for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The portal is scheduled to go live on Thursday, 23 October 2025, and will remain accessible until Saturday, 31 January 2026.

Eligible students can apply for NELFUND loans using JAMB or Admission Numbers from 23 October 2025. Photo credit: NELFUND/X

Source: Twitter

Student loan application portal opens for 2025/2026

In a statement released by the Director of Strategic Communications, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, NELFUND expressed appreciation for the continued cooperation of tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

The Fund also called for further collaboration to ensure a smooth and inclusive loan process for all eligible students.

Oluwatuyi stated:

“NELFUND appreciates the continued cooperation of tertiary institutions nationwide and seeks their further collaboration to ensure a smooth and inclusive loan process for all eligible students.”

Institutions have been reminded to update and upload verified records of both returning and newly admitted students on the NELFUND Student Verification Portal.

This step is deemed essential for students to successfully apply and benefit from the loan scheme.

Key guidelines for institutions and applicants

To support a seamless rollout of the student loan programme, NELFUND has issued several important guidelines:

• The portal opens on Thursday, 23 October 2025, and closes on Saturday, 31 January 2026.

• Fresh students may apply using either their Admission Number or JAMB Registration Number in place of a Matric Number.

• Institutions are encouraged to show flexibility in enforcing registration and fee payment deadlines for students awaiting loan disbursement.

• Institutions that have not yet commenced their 2025/2026 academic session are advised to formally communicate their approved academic calendar to NELFUND for scheduling purposes.

See the X post below:

Temporary registration measures encouraged

In a special notice, NELFUND appealed to all institutions to consider temporary registration measures for students whose loan applications are still being processed.

The Fund emphasised that no student should lose access to education due to financial constraints.

Contact channels for support

For technical support or further enquiries, institutions and applicants are advised to reach NELFUND through the following official communication channels:

• Email: data@nelf.gov.ng

• Website: www.nelf.gov.ng

Nigerian institutions urged to update student records for seamless NELFUND loan disbursement and registration. Photo credit: NELFUND/X

Source: Twitter

What is NELFUND?

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) is a government-backed initiative established to provide accessible financial support to students pursuing tertiary education across Nigeria.

Its mission is to promote inclusive learning by removing financial barriers that hinder academic progress. NELFUND facilitates student loans through a streamlined digital portal, enabling eligible applicants to secure funding for tuition and related expenses.

The Fund collaborates closely with accredited institutions to verify student records and ensure transparency in disbursement.

By offering flexible repayment options and advocating for temporary registration measures, NELFUND aims to safeguard every student’s right to education regardless of economic background.

NELFUND names fraudulent loan portals

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has raised alarm over a fake online loan portal targeting Nigerian students with fraudulent messages.

NELFUND warned the students to be cautious of such portals and their misleading messages directing students to apply. NELFUND’s Director of Strategic Communications, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, released a statement in Abuja on Monday, with the warning.

Source: Legit.ng