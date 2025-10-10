Ogun student accuses Igbeba police officers of extorting N99,000 after stopping him for driving an unregistered vehicle

Victims allege the policemen forced them to record false confessions denying extortion and claiming to be fraudsters

A police cap reportedly left in the student’s car serves as key evidence in the growing case of police misconduct

A student of the Tai Solarin University of Education, Olawale Ayomide, has accused police officers attached to the Igbeba Division in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, of extorting N99,000 from him after stopping his vehicle on the Sagamu–Ijebu Ode road.

One of the officers allegedly left his official cap inside the car after the encounter.

Ogun police face fresh extortion allegations

Olawale said he was driving his mother’s car to Ijebu Ode on Tuesday when a group of armed policemen flagged him down and demanded that he follow them to their station, Punch reported.

The officers, according to him, accused him of driving a vehicle without a number plate despite his explanation that the registration papers were still being processed.

“I was heading to Ijebu-Ode from Sagamu when I encountered some policemen along the road. They stopped us and asked my friend and me to step out of the vehicle. The car belongs to my mum, and she’s currently processing its documents,” he recounted.

The student said the policemen ignored all pleas to call his mother and confirm the car’s ownership. Instead, they reportedly demanded N1 million to release him, later settling for N100,000 after negotiation.

He said he eventually transferred N99,000 to the officers through a PoS operator after selling his second phone to raise the money.

Students forced to write statement under duress

Another student, Dare Ifeanyi, who was in the car, said they were taken to a nearby station where the officers forced them to make false written and video statements.

“They asked us to deny that they collected money from us and to claim that we were Internet fraudsters. They also told us to say the vehicle didn’t belong to our mum but that we bought it for N5m from the proceeds of fraud. We refused at first, but they threatened to detain us, so we did as they said,” he said.

The students were eventually released, only to discover a police cap on the back seat when they arrived home. Olawale’s mother, Mrs. Omolabake, confirmed ownership of the vehicle and said she personally found the cap.

“I saw the cap in the vehicle and asked my son where he saw it. Initially, he did not want to tell me what happened until after I persuaded him. This is not good at all,” she said.

She added that her husband would visit the station when he returned, insisting that the officers must refund the money and delete the video recordings.

The Coordinator of the Take It Back Movement in Lagos, Adekunle Taofeek, shared the incident on X, posting a picture of the recovered police cap.

“Some policemen extorted my brother along the Ijebu Ode road yesterday. They collected 100k illegally from him and forgot their cap inside his car,” he wrote.

Efforts to reach Ogun State Police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, Punch said, were unsuccessful as calls and messages to her phone went unanswered at the time of filing this report.

