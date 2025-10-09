The Tunolase family of Ikare-Akoko in Ondo State has revealed the real founder of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church worldwide

The Tunolase family debunked the claim that the C&S founder co-established the church with another person

According to the family, the late St. Moses Orimolade-Tunolase founded the Cherubim and Seraphim Church in 1925

Akure, Ondo state - The late St. Moses Orimolade-Tunolase has been declared the sole founder of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church worldwide.

The Tunolase family of Ikare-Akoko in Ondo State said Orimolade founded the white garment church in 1925 and registered the church in 1945.

The head of the Tunolase family, Elder George Tunolase, debunked recent claims that Orimolade co-founded the C&S church with another person.

As reported by The Punch, he stated this while addressing newsmen in Akure, the state capital, on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

Elder Tunolase also stated that the revered founder hailed from a royal lineage in Ikare-Akoko in Ondo State.

He explained that the C&S church founder is a descendant of the Owa-Ale royal family of Ikare-Akoko through his father, who was a prince.

"There is also misinformation that the Cherubim and Seraphim organisation worldwide was jointly founded by St. Moses Orimolade-Tunolase and one other person. That information is incorrect. The founder and sole founder remains St. Moses Orimolade-Tunolase.

“There is a Supreme Court judgment on the matter of who owns the church. The apex court held that the founder of the Cherubim and Seraphim organisation worldwide is St. Moses Orimolade-Tunolase. We still have a copy of the judgment with us.”

He also dismissed suggestions that Orimolade’s mother was from the Owa-Ale royal family.

“The mother of St. Moses was not from the Owa-Ale palace but from the Eleho family in Shakume Quarters, Ikare-Akoko.”

The aladura or white garment church, as many Nigerians fondly call it, emphasises prayer and spiritual healing.

There is uniformity in the church as members wear white garments to symbolise purity and holiness.

