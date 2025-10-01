The Nigeria Immigration Service has announced the commencement of nationwide enforcement against foreigners who have overstayed their visas

Legit.ng understands that the development follows the expiration of the federal government’s visa amnesty initiative

The amnesty programme, which was introduced in July, allowed foreign nationals with expired immigration documents to regularise their status without penalties

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has commenced enforcement against visa overstayers in the country.

As reported by Business Day, the NIS announced the development on Tuesday, September 30, through a statement by Akinsola Akinlabi, its official spokesperson.

According to the agency, from Wednesday October 1, immigration authorities in Nigeria will begin taking action across the country against foreign nationals who have overstayed their visas or breached their entry conditions.

The NIS' statement warned that foreign nationals who breach Nigeria's immigration regulations will face penalties, which may include fines for overstaying, deportation, and potentially being barred from re-entering Nigeria in the future. It added that an overstay of under three months may result in removal from the country, a fee of $15 for every day beyond the allowed stay, or violators choose a two-year entry ban as an alternative.

Furthermore, for stays ranging from three months to one year, individuals may face consequences such as deportation, a daily fine of $15 (about N22,300), or a choice of a five-year ban on entry.

Also, if the absence lasts for more than one year, it may result in removal and a potential re-entry ban of 10 years or a permanent restriction on entry.

Legit.ng understands that the enforcement action will be applicable to the groups of foreign nationals listed below:

Holders of expired Visa on Arrival (VoA). Holders of expired Single and Multiple-Entry Short Visit or Business Visas. Individuals with expired Comprehensive Expatriate Residence Permit and Automated Card (CERPAC).

Legit.ng reports that apart from the enforecement against visa overstayers, other reforms by the NIS include passport fee increases to fund modernisation, and a broader push to improve service delivery, tackle corruption, and enhance national security by creating a more efficient, transparent, and inclusive immigration system.

The full statement by the NIS can be read below:

