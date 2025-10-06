The federal government has concluded plans to take over the Snakebite Treatment and Research Centre in Kaltungo, Gombe State, to boost anti-snake venom production and research

The federal government has concluded plans to take over the Snakebite Treatment and Research Centre in Kaltungo, Gombe State, as part of efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery and promote the local production of anti-snake venom in Nigeria.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, made the disclosure during an inspection tour of the facility over the weekend.

Minister of Health, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate inspected the Kaltungo Snakebite Treatment and Research Centre in Gombe state. Photo: FB/AliPate

Source: Twitter

He said the move would transform the centre into a full-fledged national institute for treatment, research, and training on snakebite management.

FG plans national anti-snake venom hub

According to Pate, the Kaltungo centre remains one of the most important medical facilities in the country due to its role in combating snakebite cases, particularly during the farming season.

He revealed that the hospital handles between 2,000 and 3,000 patients annually, many of whom come from different states across the North East and neighbouring countries.

“The Federal Government, in partnership with Gombe State, will formalize arrangements to expand its role, not only as a treatment hub but also for training, research and, ultimately, local production of anti-snake venom,” he stated.

The minister also commissioned a new Accident and Emergency (A&E) unit at the General Hospital, Kaltungo, describing it as a major addition to the region’s health infrastructure.

A new Accident and Emergency (A&E) unit at the General Hospital, Kaltungo.

Source: Original

He commended Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for his administration’s transformation of Gombe’s healthcare system, which he described as a model for strengthening health systems across Nigeria.

Gombe health reforms earn federal praise

Professor Pate also acknowledged the governor’s efforts in revitalising primary healthcare centres, upgrading hospitals, developing human resources, and establishing specialized medical facilities.

He said the government’s recent approval of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) would further help in retaining experienced medical personnel across the country.

Governor Yahaya, who spoke during the visit, credited his administration’s success to teamwork and sustained commitment among health workers.

He noted that Gombe’s health reforms were not only about infrastructure but also about improving staff welfare and motivation to ensure that health facilities at all levels operate effectively.

“All the credit goes to the team. Infrastructure alone is not enough, which is why we prioritized motivating our health workers so that all facilities, from primary to tertiary, can function effectively,” the governor said.

