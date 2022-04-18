Editor's note: Assumpta Ude Ph.D. FNP-BC, a public health researcher, consultant, and clinician writes on blood pressure and precautions to take in memory of her father, Sir Oliver Igwe who slept in the Lord on April 16, 2021. She can be reached on isabbcommhealth@gmail.com

In my recent post, I shared the story of my Father's disdain for added sugar. There is another white stuff in your kitchen that could also be included in my father's 'poison' list. It is edible and is a word that begins with the same letter 's' as sugar. Salt! There you go. Salt has a lot to do with high blood pressure.

Assumpta Ude Ph.D. recommends a constant check of one's blood pressure. Photo credit: National Institutes of Health

About your blood pressure:

1. It goes up with increasing age, weight, and the amount of salt you consume on a daily basis.

2. It could be very high without you feeling it.

3. If not well-controlled leads to stroke, heart attack, blood clots, kidney failure, and brain aneurysm.

4. Start checking early in your late 20’s-early 30s or earlier if engaged in high/secondary school sports.

5. Stay away from alcohol, tobacco, and their likes "there is no healthy nutrient in beer and cigarettes.”

6. Seek further help from a well-trained health care provider if your blood pressure readings stay often above 140 and 90mmhg.

If you have high blood pressure:

1. Check it every day and take your daily blood pressure medicine prescribed by your healthcare provider regularly.

2. Discuss all your herbal, nutritional supplements, or alternative remedies during health check-ups.

3. Seek medical help if you have sleep issues-restful sleep allows your blood vessels to relax.

4. Minimize activities that conflict with your personal time and interactions with people that put undue pressure on you.

5. Decline invitations and proposals for outside demands, jobs, contracts, business, engagements, and social events beyond your capacity to handle.

6. Eat a healthy diet-variety of fruits, grains, vegetables, and other food low in sodium-rich potassium, calcium, and magnesium.

7. Exercise to get your heart to pump harder, and burn more calories.

8. Daily time off from telephone, television, and various social media browsing, scrolling.

Disclaimer: This article represents the personal opinion and experience of the author and is only for information and awareness. It is not a substitute for medical advice. Please check with your physician/health care provider before adding recommended steps to your daily blood pressure management regimen.

