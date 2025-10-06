The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has lashed out at Senator Adams Oshiomhole

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has declared former Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) president, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, a persona non grata over the recent comment he made on its strike.

NUPENG said it will not participate or lend legitimacy to any event featuring Senator Oshiomhole.

NUPENG takes a swipe Oshiomhole over 'anti-workers' stance.

The NUPENG President, Williams Akporeha, and the General Secretary, Olawale Afolabi, made this known in a statement issued on Monday, October 6, 2025, and made available to Legit.ng.

This is connected to Oshiomhole's comment over the feud between the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association (PENGASSAN) and the management of Dangote Refinery.

“The leadership of NUPENG hereby declares Senator Adams Oshiomhole PERSONA NON GRATA within the ranks of Nigerian Oil and Gas Workers for the Undistinguished denunciation of the PENGASSAN strike against the unjustifiable sack of 800 Engineers as punishment for exercising the fundamental right of unionism.

“The practical effect of our declaring Senator Oshiomhole persona non grata within the ranks of oil and gas workers in Nigeria is that henceforth, we will not participate in or lend legitimacy to any event featuring Senator Oshiomhole."

NUPENG said Oshiomhole's stance amounts to a betrayal of Nigerian workers. Akporeha said Oshiomhole demonstrated a monumental ignorance of trade unionism with his comments.

The group said Oshiomhole's comment on the PENGASSAN strike qualifies him as the Judas Iscariot of Nigerian Trade Unionism.

NUPENG urged Oshiomhole to retire from commenting on labour matters.

NUPENG says Oshiomhole is Judas Iscariot of Nigerian Trade Unionism.

Shettima speaks on Dangote-PENGASSAN dispute

Recall that the Vice President Kashim Shettima declared that Nigeria is greater than the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN).

Shettima's declaration follows the recent industrial action by oil workers under the aegis of PENGASSAN.

In September, PENGASSAN instructed its members to embark on a strike over the dismissal of workers by Dangote refinery, although it later suspended the strike.

Oshiomhole's denunciation and insensitivity to the plight of 800 Engineers and resistance to unionism in the Petroleum and gas sector are a dangerous toxin designed to weaken the resolve of the working class and strengthen the class enemy. NUPENG stands unwaveringly with PENGASSAN and the over 800 unjustly dismissed workers. "

PENGASSAN suspends strike after agreement with Dangote

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that oil workers under PENGASSAN suspended the industrial action embarked upon on Sunday, September 28, 2025.

The decision followed the Dangote Group’s agreement to unionisation and to recall 800 dismissed refinery workers.

The union warned that if the agreement is not fully honoured, the strike will resume without prior notice.

